API
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These articles provide reference information for the APIs you can use to interact with the Next-Gen WAF.
You can interact with the Next-Gen WAF using one of the following APIs: API Who should use it Next-Gen WAF API Use this API if have access…
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The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API provides a programmatic interface for interacting with the Next-Gen WAF.
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The Next-Gen WAF API provides a programmatic interface for interacting with the Next-Gen WAF.
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IMPORTANT: Next-Gen WAF stores requests that contain attacks and anomalies, with some qualifications. If you would like to extract this…
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