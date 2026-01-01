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API

These articles provide reference information for the APIs you can use to interact with the Next-Gen WAF.

Using an API with the Next-Gen WAF
You can interact with the Next-Gen WAF using one of the following APIs: API Who should use it Next-Gen WAF API Use this API if have access…

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Fastly Next-Gen WAF API
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API provides a programmatic interface for interacting with the Next-Gen WAF.

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Next-Gen WAF API
The Next-Gen WAF API provides a programmatic interface for interacting with the Next-Gen WAF.

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Extracting your data
IMPORTANT: Next-Gen WAF stores requests that contain attacks and anomalies, with some qualifications. If you would like to extract this…

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