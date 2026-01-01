X-SigSci-* request headers

X-SigSci-* headers are added to incoming requests. The end user (your customers) can't see them. However, your internal application can use these headers for various integrations.

HINT: Want to customize an Edge WAF deployment using VCL? Check out our docs on using VCL variables.

Limitations and considerations

Keep in mind the following:

Don't manipulate the x-fastly-ngwaf header, as this header is not intended for customer usage.

header, as this header is not intended for customer usage. If you are using the module-agent deployment type, your deployment module may alter the case of header names (e.g., X-SigSci-AgentResponse may appear as X-Sigsci-Agentresponse ).

may appear as ). For Edge WAF deployments with CDN services, the value of the ngwaf_oob_enabled parameter determines the VCL variables you can use for logging.

Headers that are automatically added

The Next-Gen WAF automatically adds the following X-SigSci- headers to requests:

Header Description Deployment type X-SigSci-AgentResponse A code that indicates the Next-Gen WAF agent's decision to allow or block a request to your web application. The 200 agent response code indicates the request should be allowed, and agent response codes greater than or equal to 301 indicate the request should be blocked. Edge WAF



On-Prem WAF X-SigSci-EdgeModule The edgemodule version of your Edge WAF deployment and whether dynamic backends are enabled (e.g., vcl 2.7.0;backendtoken ). Edge WAF with an in-band architecture X-SigSci-RequestID A request ID used to uniquely identify a request. Not all requests will be assigned an ID. All X-SigSci-Tags A CSV string of comma-separated signals that are associated with a request. The header includes both system and custom signals (e.g., SQLI, XSS, NOUA, TOR, SITE.CUSTOM-SIGNAL ). All X-SigSci-Decision-MS The time the WAF takes to enrich a request with headers and potentially block it. This header can only be used in VCL. Edge WAF

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