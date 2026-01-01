Rules
These articles describe how to work with rules.
Rules are configurations that outline how the Next-Gen WAF should handle requests that meet defined condition sets. You can create rules at…
From the Requests page , you can convert individual requests into pre-populated rules, enabling you to take action on similar requests. To…
When creating rules, you define the conditions that requests must meet in order for the WAF to take action (e.g., allow or block matching…
Lists allow you to create and maintain sets of data for use when creating rules . For example, you could create a list of prohibited…
To help defend your web applications from Account Takeover (ATO) attacks (e.g., credential stuffing ), you can add rules that use the…
Advanced rate limiting rules are a type of threshold configuration that places a cap on how often an individual client can send requests…
Request rules allow you to define arbitrary conditions that requests must meet in order for the WAF to take action and the actions the WAF…
A signal exclusion rule prevents requests with a particular pattern from being tagged with a specific system signal . You can use signal…
