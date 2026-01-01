  1. Home
Rules

These articles describe how to work with rules.

About rules
Rules are configurations that outline how the Next-Gen WAF should handle requests that meet defined condition sets. You can create rules at…

Converting requests to rules
From the Requests page , you can convert individual requests into pre-populated rules, enabling you to take action on similar requests. To…

Defining rule conditions
When creating rules, you define the conditions that requests must meet in order for the WAF to take action (e.g., allow or block matching…

Using lists in rules
Lists allow you to create and maintain sets of data for use when creating rules . For example, you could create a list of prohibited…

Using the deception action
To help defend your web applications from Account Takeover (ATO) attacks (e.g., credential stuffing ), you can add rules that use the…

Working with advanced rate limiting rules
Advanced rate limiting rules are a type of threshold configuration that places a cap on how often an individual client can send requests…

Working with request rules
Request rules allow you to define arbitrary conditions that requests must meet in order for the WAF to take action and the actions the WAF…

Working with signal exclusion rules
A signal exclusion rule prevents requests with a particular pattern from being tagged with a specific system signal . You can use signal…

