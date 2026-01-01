Converting requests to rules

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

Click Requests.

Locate or search for the request you want to convert into a rule.

Click View request detail.

Click Convert to rule in the upper-right corner.

Under Type, select the type of rule you want to make (Request, Rate limit, or Signal exclusion).

Under Conditions, select which characteristics of the request you want to convert into rule conditions. For example, selecting IP Address and Path will create conditions in the rule that look for the specific IP address and path featured in the request.

Click Continue.

Under Conditions, modify the rule as needed by adding and editing rule conditions.

Under Actions, select the action the rule should take when a request meets the rule conditions (e.g., Block or Allow). Additional actions can be added by clicking Add action.

Under Status, optionally disable the rule by deselecting Always enabled. By default, rules are automatically enabled when created unless specifically disabled. You can optionally set the rule to automatically disable after a set period of time. Click Change expiration and select a duration from the menu.

In the Description field, enter a description for the rule.