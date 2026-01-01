Converting requests to rules

Log in to the Fastly control panel.

Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Requests.

From the workspaces bar, click the menu

Locate or search for the request you want to convert into a rule.

Click the document icon next to the request.

Click Convert to rule.

Select the request characteristics that the rule will be based on. For example, selecting IP address and Path will add two conditions to the rule. The conditions will look for the specific IP address and path featured in the request.

Click Submit. For each selected request characteristic, a pre-populated condition is added to the Conditions section.

Under Type, select the type of rule you want to create (i.e., Request, Rate limit, or Signal exclusion).

(Optional) Under Conditions, edit the rule conditions that were created based on the selected request characteristics and add additional conditions as needed.

Under Actions, select the action the rule should take when a request meets the rule conditions (e.g., Block or Allow). Additional actions can be added by clicking Add action.

Fill out the fields in the Details section as follows: In the Description field, enter a description for the rule.

field, enter a description for the rule. (Optional) Click the Status switch to disable the rule.