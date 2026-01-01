Testing rule logic with the simulator

To help test and debug rule logic, use the Simulator feature. With the Simulator, you can send sample requests and responses through the Next-Gen WAF's detection engine. Based on the constructed samples, the detection engine generates an output that includes the following information:

whether the WAF would block or log the sample request

the response code that would be returned

the signals that the WAF would add to the request

whether redactions would occur

Limitations

The simulator has the following limitations:

The simulator doesn't support advanced rate limiting rules, the deception action, or geolocation (i.e., rules that use country codes).

The simulator uses a reverse proxy deployment implementation. If you use the Edge WAF deployment method, you might notice discrepancies between your implementation and the simulator.

The simulator won't return any signals added to the request if the only signals left at the end of processing are considered informational, unless the request is explicitly blocked or allowed.

Using the simulator

To use the simulator, complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Simulator. In the Sample Request field, construct a sample request. In the Sample Response field, construct a sample response. Click Simulate. View the Simulation Output.

Simulating logged requests

IMPORTANT: This section only applies to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel.

You can open a historic logged request directly in the simulator from the request detail view. The request is reconstructed from data stored by the WAF agent and pre-populated in the simulator form for you to review and edit before running the simulation.

Reconstruction limitations

Request reconstruction accuracy depends on the content type of the original request. Check the reconstructed request carefully before running the simulation.

Content-Type Fidelity Notes application/x-www-form-urlencoded High Faithful round-trip application/json Medium-High Synthesized from signal path keys application/xml , text/xml Medium Element paths encode nesting text/plain Medium Best-effort from signal values multipart/form-data Not reconstructed MIME boundary information is lost during WAF processing text/csv Not reconstructed Delimiter and row layout information is lost during WAF processing

Additional limitations:

Query strings: Query parameters are stripped from the stored URI by the WAF agent. Only query parameters that triggered a signal detection are recoverable. Non-triggering parameters cannot be recovered.

Query parameters are stripped from the stored URI by the WAF agent. Only query parameters that triggered a signal detection are recoverable. Non-triggering parameters cannot be recovered. Requests with body parsing errors: If the Next-Gen WAF agent detected a Content-Type mismatch (indicated by a MALFORMED-DATA or JSON-ERROR signal), the body is not reconstructed because the declared Content-Type is unreliable.

Opening requests in the simulator

To open a request in the simulator, complete the following steps: