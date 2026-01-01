Using lists in rules

Lists are sets of data that can be referenced by multiple rules. They help centralize data management. For example, a list of prohibited countries can be applied to separate rules, such as one to track registration attempts and another to track login attempts. If the list of prohibited countries changes, only the list needs to be updated, not the individual rules.

Limitations and considerations

When working with lists, keep the following things in mind:

Lists are not included with the Essential platform.

Lists are limited to 25 per account (corp) plus 25 per workspace (site).

Lists can contain a maximum of 5000 items.

Lists support CIDR notation for IP address ranges.

String and wildcard lists do not support comments.

Types of lists

A list's type determines where you can use it and who manages it. There are three types:

Workspace lists (also known as Site lists): lists that you create for use within a single workspace (site).

Corp lists (also known as Account lists): lists that you create for use in both account rules (corp rules) and workspace rules (site rules). Only owners (superusers) can create, edit, and delete this list type.

System lists: lists provided by Fastly for use in both account rules (corp rules) and workspace rules (site rules). You cannot modify system lists. HINT: When creating a rule, you can view the contents of a system list that contains signals. After selecting a system list in the Conditions area of the rule builder, click the Preview list link. You cannot preview IP-based system lists.

Supported data types

Lists can consist of the following types of data:

Countries

IP addresses

Signals

Strings (e.g., agent names)

Wildcards

Lists with countries or IP addresses can contain comments. To add a comment to a workspace list (site list) or account list (corp list), use the pound sign # for the comment character as demonstrated below.

192.0.2.0/24 198.51.100.0/24 # example comment 203.0.113.0/24

Creating lists

You can create account lists (corp lists) and workspace lists (site lists).

Creating account lists (corp lists)

To create account lists (corp lists), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Lists. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click Add account list. From the Type menu, select the type of data the list will contain. In the Name field, enter the name of the list. (Optional) In the Description field, enter a description for the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Create account list. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Rules menu, select Corp Lists. Click Add corp list. From the Type menu, select the type of data the list will contain. In the Name field, enter the name of the list. (Optional) In the Description (optional) field, enter a description for the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Create corp list.

Creating workspace lists (site lists)

To create workspace lists (site lists), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Lists. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click Add workspace list. From the Type menu, select the data type of the list (e.g., countries and IP addresses). In the Name field, enter the name of the list. In the Description field, enter a description of the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Create workspace list. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Site Lists. Click New list. From the Type menu, select the type of data the list will contain. In the Name field, enter the name of the list. (Optional) In the Description (optional) field, enter a description for the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Create site list.

Updating lists

You can update account lists (corp lists) and workspace lists (site lists).

Updating account lists (corp lists)

To update account lists (corp lists), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Lists. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click the pencil to the right of the list that you want to edit. In the Description field, enter a description of the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Update account list. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Rules menu, select Corp Lists. Click View to the right of the list that you want to edit. Click Edit corp list. (Optional) In the Description (optional) field, enter a description for the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Update corp list.

Updating workspace lists (site lists)

To update workspace lists (site lists), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Lists. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click the pencil to the right of the list that you want to edit. In the Description field, enter a description of the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Update workspace list. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Site Lists. Click View to the right of the list that you want to edit. Click Edit site list. (Optional) In the Description (optional) field, enter a description for the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Update site list.

Deleting lists

You can delete account lists (corp lists) and workspace lists (site lists).

Deleting account lists (corp lists)

To delete account lists (corp lists), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Lists. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click the trash Delete account list. The list is deleted, and the Account lists page appears. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Rules menu, select Corp Lists. Click View to the right of the list that you want to edit. Click Remove corp list and then Delete corp list. The list is deleted, and the Corp Lists page appears.

Deleting workspace lists (site lists)

To delete workspace lists (site lists), complete the following steps:

Fastly control panel Next-Gen WAF control panel Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Lists. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Click the trash Delete workspace list. The list is deleted, and the Lists page appears. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Site Lists. Click View to the right of the list that you want to delete. Click Remove site list and then Delete site list. The list is deleted, and the Site Lists page appears.

Using lists

When creating rules, you can base rule conditions on lists by filling out the fields in the Conditions section as follows:

From the Field menu, select the field that relates to the list you want to use. For example, select IP address if the relevant list is comprised of IP addresses. From the Operator menu, select Is in list or Is not in list. From the Value menu, select the appropriate list.

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