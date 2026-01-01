Using lists in rules

Lists allow you to create and maintain sets of data for use when creating rules. For example, you could create a list of prohibited countries that you don't do business with. You could then use this list in any rules to track registration or login attempts originating from those countries. If a prohibited country were to change, you could update the list of countries instead of updating every rule that uses that list.

Limitations and considerations

When working with lists, keep the following things in mind:

Lists are only included with the Professional and Premier platforms or as part of certain packaged offerings.

Lists in the Next-Gen WAF control panel are limited to 25 per corp (account) plus 25 per site (workspace).

Lists can contain a maximum of 5000 items.

Lists support CIDR notation for IP address ranges.

String and Wildcard lists do not support comments.

About lists

With lists, you can reuse the same sets of data across multiple rules. Lists can consist of the following types of data:

Countries

IP addresses

Signals

Strings (e.g., agent names)

Wildcards

Country and IP address list types can contain comments using the pound sign # as the comment character.

IMPORTANT: Only owners (superusers) can create, edit, and delete corp (account) lists.

Creating lists

You can create lists that can be used on every site (workspace) or that only be used on a specific site (workspace).

Creating lists that apply to multiple sites (workspaces)

To create lists that can be used on every site (workspace), complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Rules menu, select Corp Lists. Click Add corp list. From the Type menu, select the type of data the list will contain. In the Name field, enter the name of the list. (Optional) In the Description (optional) field, enter a description for the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Create corp list.

Creating lists that apply to a single site (workspace)

To create lists that can be used on only one site (workspace), complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Site Rules menu, select Site Lists. Click New list. From the Type menu, select the type of data the list will contain. In the Name field, enter the name of the list. (Optional) In the Description (optional) field, enter a description for the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Create site list.

Updating lists

You can update lists that can be used on every site (workspace) or that only be used on a specific site (workspace).

Updating lists that apply to multiple sites (workspaces)

To update lists that can be used on every site (workspace), complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Rules menu, select Corp Lists. Click View to the right of the list that you want to edit. Click Edit corp list. (Optional) In the Description (optional) field, enter a description for the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Update corp list.

Updating lists that apply to a single site (workspace)

To update lists that can be used on only one site (workspace), complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Site Rules menu, select Site Lists. Click View to the right of the list that you want to edit. Click Edit site list. (Optional) In the Description (optional) field, enter a description for the list. In the Entries field, enter the items that will comprise the list. Each entry must be on its own line. Click Update site list.

Deleting lists

You can delete lists that can be used on every site (workspace) or that only be used on a specific site (workspace).

Deleting lists that apply to multiple sites (workspaces)

To delete lists that can be used on every site (workspace), complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Corp Rules menu, select Corp Lists. Click View to the right of the list that you want to edit. Click Remove corp list and then Delete corp list. The list is deleted, and the Corp Lists page appears.

Deleting lists that apply to a single site (workspace)

To delete lists that can be used on only one site (workspace), complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Site Rules menu, select Site Lists. Click View to the right of the list that you want to delete. Click Remove site list and then Delete site list. The list is deleted, and the Site Lists page appears.

Using lists

When creating rules, you can base rule conditions on lists by filling out the fields in the Conditions section as follows:

From the Filed menu, select the field that relates to the list you want to use. For example, select IP address if the relevant list is comprised of IP addresses. From the Operator menu, select Is in list or Is not in list. From the Value menu, select the appropriate list.

Related content