Setup and configuration

These articles explain how to integrate the Next-Gen WAF into your request flow and configure your Next-Gen WAF deployment.

About deploying the Next-Gen WAF
To deploy the Next-Gen WAF, you need to integrate the Next-Gen WAF product into your request flow by: Choosing a deployment method. A…

Compatibility and requirements
Next-Gen WAF agent Per our agent end-of-support policy , we support agent versions that are under two years old. On a quarterly cadence, we…

Network requirements
When deployed in a self-hosted deployment, the Next-Gen WAF agent requires egress to multiple external endpoints to facilitate actions (e.g…

Package downloads
Agent The Next-Gen WAF agent supports different combinations of operating systems and architecture types. Download the latest version of…

Agent management
These articles describe how to install, configure, and update the Next-Gen WAF agent.

Agent-only deployment
These articles describe the agent-only deployment options.

Cloud WAF deployment
These articles describe how to use Cloud WAF.

Edge WAF deployment
These articles describe how to deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Kubernetes
These articles describe how to install the Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes.

Module-agent deployment
These articles describe the module-agent deployment options.

PaaS deployment
These articles describe set up and deployment of the Next-Gen WAF agent using one of our compatible Platform as a Service (PaaS) platforms.

