Accessing agent keys

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

For each site (also known as workspace), the Next-Gen WAF agent has a set of keys or credentials that authorize it for the site (workspace).

The Agent Access Key ( accesskeyid ) identifies the site (workspace) that the agent is configured for.

( ) identifies the site (workspace) that the agent is configured for. The Agent Secret Key ( secretaccesskey ) authenticates and authorizes the agent.

You'll need these keys to start and update the agent.

Viewing agent keys

To view the agent keys for a site (workspace), complete the following steps:

Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. Click Agents in the site navigation bar. Click View agent keys. (Optional) Click Copy to copy the Agent Access Key ( accesskeyid ) and Agent Secret Key ( secretaccesskey ).

