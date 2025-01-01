  1. Home
Accessing agent keys

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

For each site (also known as workspace), the Next-Gen WAF agent has a set of keys or credentials that authorize it for the site (workspace).

  • The Agent Access Key (accesskeyid) identifies the site (workspace) that the agent is configured for.
  • The Agent Secret Key (secretaccesskey) authenticates and authorizes the agent.

You'll need these keys to start and update the agent.

Viewing agent keys

To view the agent keys for a site (workspace), complete the following steps:

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

  3. Click Agents in the site navigation bar.
  4. Click View agent keys.
  5. (Optional) Click Copy to copy the Agent Access Key (accesskeyid) and Agent Secret Key (secretaccesskey).

