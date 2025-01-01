Accessing agent keys
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
For each site (also known as workspace), the Next-Gen WAF agent has a set of keys or credentials that authorize it for the site (workspace).
- The Agent Access Key (
accesskeyid) identifies the site (workspace) that the agent is configured for.
- The Agent Secret Key (
secretaccesskey) authenticates and authorizes the agent.
You'll need these keys to start and update the agent.
Viewing agent keys
To view the agent keys for a site (workspace), complete the following steps:
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- Click Agents in the site navigation bar.
- Click View agent keys.
- (Optional) Click Copy to copy the Agent Access Key (
accesskeyid) and Agent Secret Key (
secretaccesskey).