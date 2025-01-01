Agent end-of-support policy

We support agent versions that are under two years old. Customers who use older versions of the agent are unsupported and don't have access to new features and integrations included with newer versions.

We deprecate and remove support from agent versions that are older than two years. Unsupported agent versions don't receive rule updates and blocking decisions. Deprecation occurs on a quarterly cadence at the end of January, April, July, and October.

If you are using an older version, you can upgrade your agent to a supported version. Contact securitysupport@fastly.com if you need help upgrading your agent.