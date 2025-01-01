Agent end-of-support policy
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
Agent versions have a two year support cycle with versions older than two years being retired or deprecated on a quarterly cadence. Retiring older versions with fewer features enables us to focus our resources on supporting and developing newer versions that provide more value to our customers.
Under the agent end-of-support policy:
We support agent versions that are under two years old. Customers who use older versions of the agent are unsupported and don't have access to new features and integrations included with newer versions.
We deprecate and remove support from agent versions that are older than two years. Unsupported agent versions don't receive rule updates and blocking decisions. Deprecation occurs on a quarterly cadence at the end of January, April, July, and October.
If you are using an older version, you can upgrade your agent to a supported version. Contact securitysupport@fastly.com if you need help upgrading your agent.
The agent end-of-support policy adheres to the Fastly product lifecycle.