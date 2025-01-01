Managing agent keys using HashiCorp Vault

With the Signal Sciences plugin for HashiCorp Vault, you can use Vault to manage the keys for your Next-Gen WAF agents. Vault is an identity-based secrets and encryption management system.

Specifically, the plugin allows:

Vault to store the Agent Access Keys and Agent Secret Keys for your sites (also known as workspaces).

the Vault agent to pull the keys from Vault when needed and give the keys to the deployed Next-Gen WAF agent.

Vault to rotate or replace the keys. When Vault replaces keys, the Vault agent updates the configuration file for the relevant Next-Gen WAF agent and restarts the Next-Gen WAF agent.

authenticated applications, services, and machines to read the keys that are stored in Vault.

Limitations and considerations

Before setting up the plugin to manage the keys in Vault, keep the following in mind:

To use the Signal Sciences plugin for HashiCorp Vault, Vault must already be installed and configured to load external plugins.

The key rotation process automatically restarts the Next-Gen WAF agent. Due to the agent's brief downtime during key rotation, we recommend rotating the keys during a maintenance window.

The Signal Sciences plugin for HashiCorp Vault is only supported on Linux on x86 CPU architectures.

Set up plugin

To set up the plugin for the first time on systems that use systemd , follow these steps:

Using the curl command line tool, copy the plugin binary to the external plugins directory: $ curl -O https://dl.security.fastly.com/vault-plugin-sigsci/latest/vault-plugin-sigsci.tar.gz $ tar xzvf vault-plugin-sigsci.tar.gz $ vault plugin register -sha256=$(sha256sum vault-plugin-sigsci|cut -c-64) secret vault-plugin-sigsci Using the command line, enable the plugin: $ vault secrets enable -path=sigsci vault-plugin-sigsci Vault mounts the plugin at path /sigsci . Create a user for the plugin. Assign the user the User role. An invitation email is sent to the email address you supplied for the plugin user. From the plugin user's email account, open the invitation email and click Accept invite. The account creation form appears. Fill out the account creation form: Leave the Email address field as is.

field as is. In the Name field, enter vault-user .

field, enter . In the Password field, enter a password for the account.

field, enter a password for the account. In the Confirm password field, enter the password again. Click Create account. Create an API access token for the plugin user. Signal Sciences cloud API credentials are required for reading and managing agent keys. Using the command line, copy the API access token to token.txt file: $ vault write -f /sigsci/role/vault-user corp=<corp-id> email=<email-id> token=@token.txt Replace <corp-id> with the ID of your corp (account) and <email-id> with the plugin user's email address. Using the command line, copy agent keys for a single site (workspace) or all sites (workspaces) to vault: $ vault write -f /sigsci/creds/vault-user/sites/<site-name> Replace <site-name> with the name of the site (workspace). or $ vault write -f /sigsci/creds/vault-user/sites/ Install and configure the Vault agent using the following template: template { source = "/etc/signalsciences/agent.ctmpl" destination = "/etc/signalsciences/agent.conf" } The Vault agent automates the rendering of the Next-Gen WAF agent configuration template when the agent keys are rotated. Example content of the configuration template /etc/signalsciences/agent.ctmpl : {{ with secret "sigsci/creds/vault-user/sites/<site-name>" }} accesskeyid={{ .Data.accessKey }} secretkey={{ .Data.secretKey }} {{ end }} Using the command line, create a systemd service to restart the agent: $ sudo tee -a /etc/systemd/system/sigsci-agent-restart.service <<END [Unit] Description="signalsciences agent restarter" [Service] Type=OneShot ExecStart=/usr/bin/systemctl restart sigsci-agent.service [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target END Using the command line, create a configuration file watcher: $ sudo tee -a /etc/systemd/system/sigsci-agent-restart.path <<END [Path] PathChanged=/etc/signalsciences/agent.conf [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target END Using the command line, start and enable the configuration file watcher: $ systemctl enable --now sigsci-agent-restart.service

Rotate agent keys

To rotate the agent keys for a site (workspace), replace the keys in Vault, restart the Next-Gen WAF agent, and then delete the non-primary keys in Vault:

Using the command line, rotate an agent key in Vault: $ vault write -f /sigsci/rotate/sites/<site-name> Replace <site-name> with the name of the relevant site (workspace). Using the command line, delete the non-primary keys in Vault: $ vault delete /sigsci/rotate/sites/<site-name> Replace <site-name> with the name of the relevant site (workspace).

Manage plugin roles and keys

Once the plugin is set up, you can use the command line to perform these actions:

Action Command List roles vault read /sigsci/role/ Read role details vault read /sigsci/role/vault-user Delete role vault delete /sigsci/role/vault-user Copy keys for one site (workspace) to Vault vault write -f /sigsci/creds/vault-user/sites/<site-name> Copy keys for all sites (workspaces) to Vault vault write -f /sigsci/creds/vault-user/sites/ Rotate keys for a site (workspace) vault write -f /sigsci/rotate/sites/<site-name> List keys for all sites (workspaces) vault read /sigsci/creds/vault-user/sites/ Read keys for one site (workspace) vault read /sigsci/creds/vault-user/sites/<site-name> Delete the non-primary keys for a site (workspace) from Vault vault delete /sigsci/rotate/sites/<site-name> Delete the keys for a site (workspace) from Vault vault delete /sigsci/creds/vault-user/sites/<site-name>

