Managing agent keys
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For each site (also known as workspace), the Next-Gen WAF agent has a set of keys or credentials that authorize it for the site (workspace).
- The Agent Access Key (
accesskeyid) identifies the site (workspace) that the agent is configured for.
- The Agent Secret Key (
secretaccesskey) authenticates and authorizes the agent.
You'll need these keys to start and update the agent.
Viewing agent keys
To view the agent keys for a site (workspace), complete the following steps:
- Next-Gen WAF control panel
- Fastly control panel
- Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
- From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- Click Agents in the site navigation bar.
- Click View agent keys.
- (Optional) Click Copy to copy the Agent Access Key (
accesskeyid) and Agent Secret Key (
secretaccesskey).
Rotating the agent keys
To rotate the agent keys for a site (workspace), use HashiCorp Vault or make the following Next-Gen WAF API calls in a terminal application:
IMPORTANT: For each API endpoint step, you'll need to replace
${SIGSCI_EMAIL} and
${SIGSCI_TOKEN} with your email and Next-Gen WAF API token and
${corpName} and
${siteName} with those of your corp (account) and site (workspace). You can find these values in the address of the Next-Gen WAF control panel, such as
https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}.
Call the create agent keys API endpoint.$ curl -X POST "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/agentKeys?pretty=true" \-H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \-H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Call the list agent keys API endpoint and make a note of the
accessKeyvalue for the set that you're retiring and for the set that you just created.$ curl -X GET "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/agentKeys?pretty=true" \-H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \-H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Call the make agent keys primary API endpoint in a terminal application. Be sure to replace
${newAccessKey}with the
accessKeyvalue from your new agent key set.$ curl -X POST "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/agentKeys/${newAccessKey}/makePrimary" \-H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \-H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Replace the old agent keys with the new agent keys in your agent configuration file.
Call the delete agent keys API endpoint in a terminal application to delete the old set of agent keys. Be sure to replace
${oldAccessKey}with the
accessKeyvalue from the agent key set that you're retiring.$ curl -X DELETE "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/agentKeys/${oldAccessKey}" \-H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \-H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \-H "Content-Type: application/json"