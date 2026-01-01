Managing agent keys English English

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For each site (also known as workspace), the Next-Gen WAF agent has a set of keys or credentials that authorize it for the site (workspace).

The Agent Access Key ( accesskeyid ) identifies the site (workspace) that the agent is configured for.

( ) identifies the site (workspace) that the agent is configured for. The Agent Secret Key ( secretaccesskey ) authenticates and authorizes the agent.

You'll need these keys to start and update the agent.

Viewing agent keys

To view the agent keys for a site (workspace), complete the following steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. Click Agents in the site navigation bar. Click View agent keys. (Optional) Click Copy to copy the Agent Access Key ( accesskeyid ) and Agent Secret Key ( secretaccesskey ).

Rotating the agent keys

To rotate the agent keys for a site (workspace), use HashiCorp Vault or make the following Next-Gen WAF API calls in a terminal application:

IMPORTANT: For each API endpoint step, you'll need to replace ${SIGSCI_EMAIL} and ${SIGSCI_TOKEN} with your email and Next-Gen WAF API token and ${corpName} and ${siteName} with those of your corp (account) and site (workspace). You can find these values in the address of the Next-Gen WAF control panel, such as https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName} .

Call the create agent keys API endpoint. $ curl -X POST "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/agentKeys?pretty=true" \ -H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \ -H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" Call the list agent keys API endpoint and make a note of the accessKey value for the set that you're retiring and for the set that you just created. $ curl -X GET "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/agentKeys?pretty=true" \ -H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \ -H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" Call the make agent keys primary API endpoint in a terminal application. Be sure to replace ${newAccessKey} with the accessKey value from your new agent key set. $ curl -X POST "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/agentKeys/${newAccessKey}/makePrimary" \ -H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \ -H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" Replace the old agent keys with the new agent keys in your agent configuration file. Call the delete agent keys API endpoint in a terminal application to delete the old set of agent keys. Be sure to replace ${oldAccessKey} with the accessKey value from the agent key set that you're retiring. $ curl -X DELETE "https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/api/v0/corps/${corpName}/sites/${siteName}/agentKeys/${oldAccessKey}" \ -H "x-api-user:${SIGSCI_EMAIL}" \ -H "x-api-token:${SIGSCI_TOKEN}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

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