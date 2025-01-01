Agent-only deployment
These articles describe the agent-only deployment options.
The Core WAF deployment method includes both agent-only and module-agent deployment options. With an agent-only deployment, you're…
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be configured to run as a reverse proxy allowing it to interact directly with requests and responses without…
Support is available for the Envoy Proxy via builtin Envoy gRPC APIs implemented in the sigsci-agent running as a gRPC server. Envoy v…
You can configure the Next-Gen WAF agent as a proxy for gRPC traffic to allow inspection of protobuf-based gRPC messages ( Content-Type…
