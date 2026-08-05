Edge WAF architecture types

The architecture type of your Edge WAF deployment determines the method you can use to manage your deployment and the VCL variables that are available to you. The architecture types are:

In-band: the WAF sits inline with the request and passes the request to your origin.

the WAF sits inline with the request and passes the request to your origin. Out-of-band: the WAF sits on the side of the request and your Fastly service passes the request to your origin. This architecture type supports certain Varnish features that aren't available with the other type, such as Brotli compression.

If you purchased the Next-Gen WAF on or after August 5, 2026, the out-of-band architecture type is the default. Existing customers using the in-band architecture will be migrated to the out-of-band architecture. No customer action is required for this migration.

Verifying your architecture type

If your Edge WAF deployment uses a Compute service, your architecture type is out-of-band. If it uses a CDN service, you need to check the value of the ngwaf_oob_enabled parameter to determine your architecture type. To check the value of the ngwaf_oob_enabled parameter, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel and select CDN from the navigation sidebar. Click VCL and then Complete VCL. In the VCL, search for pragma optional_param ngwaf_oob_enabled . Check the value of the parameter. Possible values are: true : the parameter is enabled and the deployment uses the out-of-band architecture.

the parameter is enabled and the deployment uses the out-of-band architecture. false : the parameter is disabled and the deployment uses the in-band architecture.

the parameter is disabled and the deployment uses the in-band architecture. Not set: the parameter is not set and the deployment uses the in-band architecture.

Determining your deployment management method

CDN service Compute service For Edge WAF deployments with CDN services, the value of the ngwaf_oob_enabled parameter determines the method you can use to manage your deployment. The following table shows which management methods are available for each parameter value: Management method Out-of-band ( true ) In-band ( false ) In-band (not set) Fastly control panel and API ✅ ✅ - only use for services without mTLS ❌ Fastly Terraform provider ✅ ✅ - only use for services without mTLS ❌ Next-Gen WAF API ⚠️ - only available for existing deployments that were already using this method ✅ - only use for services with mTLS ✅ Sigsci Terraform provider ⚠️ - only available for existing deployments that were already using this method ✅ - only use for services with mTLS ✅

Using VCL variables

For Edge WAF deployments with CDN services, the value of the ngwaf_oob_enabled parameter determines the VCL variables you can use. The following table shows which management VCL variables are available for each parameter value:

IMPORTANT: Existing VCL variable configurations remain functional after migration to the out-of-band architecture. However, any new configurations or updates after migration must use the VCL variables specific to the out-of-band architecture.