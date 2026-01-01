Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF API
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These articles describe how to set up and configure an Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF API.
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and cannot access the Next-Gen WAF in the Fastly control panel or want to deploy the Edge WAF on a CDN service that meets one of the following conditions:
- The service doesn't have the
ngwaf_oob_enabledparameter set.
- The service has the
ngwaf_oob_enabledparameter disabled (
false) and uses mutual TLS (mTLS).
If you don't meet these requirements, refer to the Fastly control panel guide instead.
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and cannot access the Next-Gen WAF in…
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IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and cannot access the Next-Gen WAF in…
Read more »
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and cannot access the Next-Gen WAF in…
Read more »