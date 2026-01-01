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Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF API

These articles describe how to set up and configure an Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF API.

IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and cannot access the Next-Gen WAF in the Fastly control panel or want to deploy the Edge WAF on a CDN service that meets one of the following conditions:

If you don't meet these requirements, refer to the Fastly control panel guide instead.

Setting up Edge WAF deployments
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and cannot access the Next-Gen WAF in…

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Configuring Edge WAF deployments
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and cannot access the Next-Gen WAF in…

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Maintaining Edge WAF deployments
IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and cannot access the Next-Gen WAF in…

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