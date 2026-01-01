Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF API

IMPORTANT: This guide only applies to customers who want to deploy the Edge WAF on a Compute service and cannot access the Next-Gen WAF in the Fastly control panel or want to deploy the Edge WAF on a CDN service that meets one of the following conditions:

The service doesn't have the ngwaf_oob_enabled parameter set.

parameter set. The service has the ngwaf_oob_enabled parameter disabled ( false ) and uses mutual TLS (mTLS).

If you don't meet these requirements, refer to the Fastly control panel guide instead.