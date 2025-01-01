  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF control panel

These articles describe how to set up and configure an Edge WAF deployment using the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

Configuring Edge WAF deployments
After deploying the Edge WAF , you can: change the percentage of traffic that is sent to the WAF. use request headers to customize…

Maintaining Edge WAF deployments
Once the Edge WAF is deployed , Fastly will manage the deployment and regularly update the Edge WAF's detection engine (e.g., SQL injection…

Setting up Edge WAF deployments
The Edge WAF deployment method allows you to add the Next-Gen WAF as an edge security service onto Fastly's Edge Cloud platform using both…

