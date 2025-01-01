Kubernetes
These articles describe how to install the Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes.
You can deploy the Next-Gen WAF as a sidecar into AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS). This deployment option is compatible with both…
Read more »
This uses the helloworld example included with the Next-Gen WAF Golang module as a test web application named helloworld . See main.go…
Read more »
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent is installed as a Docker sidecar, communicating with a Next-Gen WAF native module for NGINX…
Read more »
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent is deployed in a docker sidecar, communicating with a module deployed on the application…
Read more »
If the sigsci-agent is installed as a sidecar into a pod, the agent will scale however you have chosen to scale the application in the pod…
Read more »
The official name of the container image for the Next-Gen WAF agent (formerly known as the Signal Sciences agent) is signalsciences/sigsci…
Read more »
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF is integrated with Ambassador Edge Stack, a cloud native API gateway and ingress controller for Kubernetes…
Read more »
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a Docker sidecar and communicates directly with an Envoy proxy deployed on the application…
Read more »
We recommend starting with the most common deployment scenario Agent + Module if you are unsure what module to start with. After…
Read more »
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a Docker sidecar and integrates directly with an Istio service mesh deployed on the…
Read more »
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a sidecar container and proxies all incoming requests for inspection before sending them…
Read more »
By default, the agent prioritizes quick start up and performance readiness for preliminary inspection. However, quick startup isn't always…
Read more »
Integration with Pivotal Container Service (PKS) is set up in almost the same manner as a generic Kubernetes install. The main difference is…
Read more »
The Next-Gen WAF core command line utility ( ngwafctl ) can help troubleshoot Next-Gen WAF Core WAF installations within Kubernetes…
Read more »