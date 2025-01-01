  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF
  4. Setup and configuration

Kubernetes

These articles describe how to install the Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes.

AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS) setup
You can deploy the Next-Gen WAF as a sidecar into AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS). This deployment option is compatible with both…

Read more »
Example helloworld test web application
This uses the helloworld example included with the Next-Gen WAF Golang module as a test web application named helloworld . See main.go…

Read more »
Kubernetes Agent + Ingress Controller + Module
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent is installed as a Docker sidecar, communicating with a Next-Gen WAF native module for NGINX…

Read more »
Kubernetes Agent + Module
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent is deployed in a docker sidecar, communicating with a module deployed on the application…

Read more »
Agent scaling and running as a service
If the sigsci-agent is installed as a sidecar into a pod, the agent will scale however you have chosen to scale the application in the pod…

Read more »
Agent container image
The official name of the container image for the Next-Gen WAF agent (formerly known as the Signal Sciences agent) is signalsciences/sigsci…

Read more »
Kubernetes Ambassador
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF is integrated with Ambassador Edge Stack, a cloud native API gateway and ingress controller for Kubernetes…

Read more »
Kubernetes Envoy
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a Docker sidecar and communicates directly with an Envoy proxy deployed on the application…

Read more »
Kubernetes installation overview
We recommend starting with the most common deployment scenario Agent + Module if you are unsure what module to start with. After…

Read more »
Kubernetes Istio
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a Docker sidecar and integrates directly with an Istio service mesh deployed on the…

Read more »
Kubernetes reverse proxy
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a sidecar container and proxies all incoming requests for inspection before sending them…

Read more »
Kubernetes startup probe
By default, the agent prioritizes quick start up and performance readiness for preliminary inspection. However, quick startup isn't always…

Read more »
Pivotal Container Services (PKS) setup
Integration with Pivotal Container Service (PKS) is set up in almost the same manner as a generic Kubernetes install. The main difference is…

Read more »
Using the Next-Gen WAF core command line utility
The Next-Gen WAF core command line utility ( ngwafctl ) can help troubleshoot Next-Gen WAF Core WAF installations within Kubernetes…

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2025