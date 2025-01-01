Example helloworld test web application

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

This uses the helloworld example included with the Next-Gen WAF Golang module as a test web application named helloworld .

See main.go in the sigsci-module-golang helloworld example.

Dockerfile

Dockerfile to build the signalsciences/example-helloworld container:

$ docker build . -t signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest

FROM golang:1.13 # Image metadata LABEL com.signalsciences.sigsci-module-golang.examples="helloworld" LABEL maintainer="Signal Sciences <support@fastly.com>" # Install sigsci golang module (with examples) RUN go get github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang # Use the helloworld example as the test app WORKDIR /go/src/github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang/examples ENTRYPOINT [ "go", "run", "./helloworld" ]

Kubernetes deployment file

Kubernetes example-helloworld deployment file (without the Next-Gen WAF agent):

$ kubectl apply -f example-helloworld.yaml

apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : helloworld labels : app : helloworld spec : ports : - name : http port : 8000 targetPort : 8000 selector : app : helloworld type : LoadBalancer --- apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : helloworld labels : app : helloworld spec : replicas : 2 selector : matchLabels : app : helloworld template : metadata : labels : app : helloworld spec : containers : - name : helloworld image : signalsciences/example - helloworld : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent args : - localhost : 8000 ports : - containerPort : 8000

