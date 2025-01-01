Example helloworld test web application
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
This uses the
helloworld example included with the Next-Gen WAF Golang module as a test web application named
helloworld.
See
main.go in the
sigsci-module-golang
helloworld example.
Dockerfile
Dockerfile to build the
signalsciences/example-helloworld container:
$ docker build . -t signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest
FROM golang:1.13
# Image metadataLABEL com.signalsciences.sigsci-module-golang.examples="helloworld"LABEL maintainer="Signal Sciences <support@fastly.com>"
# Install sigsci golang module (with examples)RUN go get github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang
# Use the helloworld example as the test appWORKDIR /go/src/github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang/examples
ENTRYPOINT [ "go", "run", "./helloworld" ]
Kubernetes deployment file
Kubernetes
example-helloworld deployment file (without the Next-Gen WAF agent):
$ kubectl apply -f example-helloworld.yaml
apiVersion: v1kind: Servicemetadata: name: helloworld labels: app: helloworldspec: ports: - name: http port: 8000 targetPort: 8000 selector: app: helloworld type: LoadBalancer---apiVersion: apps/v1kind: Deploymentmetadata: name: helloworld labels: app: helloworldspec: replicas: 2 selector: matchLabels: app: helloworld template: metadata: labels: app: helloworld spec: containers: - name: helloworld image: signalsciences/example-helloworld:latest imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent args: # Address for the app to listen on - localhost:8000 ports: - containerPort: 8000