Kubernetes Agent + Ingress Controller + Module
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent is installed as a Docker sidecar, communicating with a Next-Gen WAF native module for NGINX installed on an
ingress-nginx Kubernetes ingress controller.
Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent into an ingress controller
In addition to installing the Next-Gen WAF per application, it is also possible to install the Next-Gen WAF into a Kubernetes ingress controller that will receive all external traffic to your applications. Doing this is similar to installing into an application with a Next-Gen WAF module:
- Install and configure the Next-Gen WAF module into the ingress controller.
- Add the
sigsci-agentcontainer to the ingress pod and mount a sigsci-agent volume.
- Add an
emptyDir{}volume as a place for the
sigsci-agentto write temporary data.
Kubernetes NGINX ingress controller
The Kubernetes NGINX Ingress Controller is an NGINX based implementation for the ingress API. Next-Gen WAF supports a native module for NGINX. This enables you to easily wrap the existing
ingress-nginx controller to install the Next-Gen WAF module.
Wrap the base
nginx-ingress-controller to install the Next-Gen WAF module
Wrapping the
nginx-ingress-controller is done by using the base controller and installing the Next-Gen WAF native NGINX module. Our
sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller repository contains two examples of this.
A prebuilt container can be pulled from Docker Hub with:
docker pull signalsciences/sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller:latest
Installation
There are two methods for installing:
Prerequisites
Copy the agent keys for the site that you want the agent to be able to access. You will use the agent keys when configuring the Next-Gen WAF agent package.
Install via Helm using overrides
The following steps cover installing
sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller +
sigsci-agent via the official
ingress-nginx charts with an override file.
Add the
ingress-nginxrepository:$ helm repo add ingress-nginx https://kubernetes.github.io/ingress-nginx
In the sigsci-values.yaml file, add the agent keys as
SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYIDand
SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY.
Install with the release name
my-ingressin the
defaultnamespace:$ helm install -f values-sigsci.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx
You can specify a namespace with
-nflag:$ helm install -n NAMESPACE -f values-sigsci.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx
After a few minutes, the agent will be listed in your Next-Gen WAF control panel.
Create an Ingress resource. This step will vary depending on setup and supports a lot of configurations. Official documentation can be found regarding Basic usage - host based routing.
Here is an example Ingress file:apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1kind: Ingressmetadata:annotations:kubernetes.io/ingress.class: nginxnginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/rewrite-target: /name: hello-kubernetes-ingress#namespace: SET THIS IF NOT IN DEFAULT NAMESPACEspec:rules:- host: example.comhttp:paths:- pathType: Prefixpath: /testpathbackend:service:name: NAME OF SERVICEport:number: 80
Helm upgrade with override file
In the sigsci-values.yaml file, update the
sigsci-nginx-ingress-controllerto the latest version to update the
ingress-nginxcharts:controller:# Replaces the default nginx-controller image with a custom image that contains the Next-Gen WAF NGINX moduleimage:repository: signalsciences/sigsci-nginx-ingress-controllertag: "latest"pullPolicy: IfNotPresent
Run
helm upgradewith the override file. This example is running helm upgrade against the
my-ingressrelease created in the previous section:$ helm upgrade -f sigsci-values.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx
or$ helm upgrade -f sigsci-nginxinc-values.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx
If ingress is not in default namespace, use
-nto specify namespace:$ helm upgrade -n NAMESPACE -f sigsci-values.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx
or$ helm upgrade -n NAMESPACE -f sigsci-nginxinc-values.yaml my-ingress ingress-nginx/ingress-nginx
Uninstall release
Uninstall release
my-ingress.$ helm uninstall my-ingress
If it's not in the default namespace, use
-nto specify the namespace:$ helm uninstall -n NAMESPACE my-ingress
Install with custom file
Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be installed as a sidecar into each pod or as a service for some specialized needs.
The recommended way of installing the Next-Gen WAF agent in Kubernetes is by integrating the
sigsci-agent into a pod as a sidecar. This means adding the
sigsci-agent as an additional container to the Kubernetes pod. As a sidecar, the agent will scale with the app/service in the pod instead of having to do this separately. However, in some situations, it may make more sense to install the
sigsci-agent container as a service and scale it separately from the application.
The
sigsci-agent container can be configured in various ways depending on the installation type and module being used.
You can use the
preStop container hook to slow the pod's shutdown and ensure drain timeouts are met.
preStop: exec: command: - sleep - "30"
By default, the agent prioritizes quick start up and performance readiness for preliminary inspection. However, quick startup isn't always desirable if you only want the agent to inspect traffic after loading your rules and configuration data. If you want to delay agent startup, consider configuring a startup probe.
Getting and updating the agent container image
An official
signalsciences/sigsci-agent container image is available on Docker Hub.
Alternatively, if you want to build your own image or need to customize the image, then follow the sigsci-agent build instructions.
These instructions reference the
latest version of the agent with
imagePullPolicy: Always, which will pull the latest agent version even if one already exist locally. This is so the documentation does not fall out of date and anyone using this will not have an agent that stays stagnant. However, this may not be what you need to keep installations consistent or on a specific version of the agent. In these cases, you should specify an agent version. Images on Docker Hub are tagged with their versions and a list of versions is available on Docker Hub.
Whether you choose to use the
latest image or a specific version, there are a few items to consider to keep the agent up-to-date:
Using the
latest container image
If you do choose to use the
latest image, then you will want to consider how you will keep the agent up to date.
If you have used the
imagePullPolicy: Alwaysoption, then the latest image will be pulled on each startup and your agent will continue to get updates.
Alternatively, you may instead choose to manually update the local cache by periodically forcing a pull instead of always pulling on startup:$ docker pull signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest
Then, use
latestwith
imagePullPolicy: Neverset in the configuration so that pulls are never done on startup (only manually as above):- name: sigsci-agentimage: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latestimagePullPolicy: Never...
Using a versioned container image
To use a specific version of the agent, replace
latest with the agent version (represented here by
x.xx.x). You may also want to change
imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent in this case as the image should not change.
- name: sigsci-agent image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:x.xx.x imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent ...
This will pull the specified agent version and cache it locally. If you use this method, then it is recommended that you parameterize the agent image, using Helm or similar, so that it is easier to update the agent images later on.
Using a custom tag for the container image
It is also possible to apply a custom tag to a local agent image. To do this, pull the agent image (by version or use
latest), apply a custom tag, then use that custom tag in the configuration. You will need to specify
imagePullPolicy: Never so local images are only updated manually. After doing so, you will need to periodically update the local image to keep the agent up-to-date.
For example:
$ docker pull signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest$ docker tag signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest signalsciences/sigsci-agent:testing
Then use this image tag in the configuration:
- name: sigsci-agent image: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:testing imagePullPolicy: Never...
Configuring the agent container
Agent configuration is normally done via the environment. Most configuration options are available as environment variables. Environment variables names have the configuration option name all capitalized, prefixed with
SIGSCI_ and any dashes (-) changed to underscores (_). For example, the max-procs option would become the
SIGSCI_MAX_PROCS environment variable. For more details on what options are available, see the Agent Configuration documentation.
The
sigsci-agent container has a few required options that need to be configured:
- Agent credentials (Agent Access Key and Agent Secret Key).
- A volume to write temporary files.
Agent credentials
The
sigsci-agent credentials are configured with two environment variables. These variables must be set or the agent will not start.
- SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID: The Agent Access Key identifies which site (also known as workspace) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel that the agent is configured for.
- SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY: The Agent Secret Key is the shared secret key to authenticate and authorize the agent.
Because of the sensitive nature of these values, we recommend you use the built in
secrets functionality of Kubernetes. With this configuration, the agent will pull the values from the secrets data instead of reading hardcoded values into the deployment configuration. This also makes any desired agent credential rotation easier to manage by having to change them in only one place.
Use the
valueFrom option instead of the
value option to use the
secrets functionality. For example:
env: - name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # Update my-site-name-here to the correct site (workspace) name or similar identifier name: sigsci.my-site-name-here key: accesskeyid - name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom: secretKeyRef: # Update my-site-name-here to the correct site (workspace) name or similar identifier name: sigsci.my-site-name-here key: secretaccesskey
The
secrets functionality keeps secrets in various stores in Kubernetes. This guide uses the generic secret store in its examples, however any equivalent store can be used. Agent secrets can be added to the generic secret store using YAML similar to the following example:
apiVersion: v1kind: Secretmetadata: name: sigsci.my-site-name-herestringData: accesskeyid: 12345678-abcd-1234-abcd-1234567890ab secretaccesskey: abcdefg_hijklmn_opqrstuvwxy_z0123456789ABCD
This can also be created from the command line with
kubectl such as with the following example:
$ kubectl create secret generic sigsci.my-site-name-here \ --from-literal=accesskeyid=12345678-abcd-1234-abcd-1234567890ab \ --from-literal=secretaccesskey=abcdefg_hijklmn_opqrstuvwxy_z0123456789ABCD
Additional information about Kubernetes
secrets functionality can be found in the Kubernetes documentation.
Agent temporary volume
For added security, we recommended the
sigsci-agent container be executed with the root filesystem mounted as read only. However, the agent still needs to write some temporary files such as the socket file for RPC communication and some periodically updated files such as geolocation data.
To accomplish this with a read only root filesystem, there needs to be a writeable volume mounted. This writeable volume can also be shared to expose the RPC socket file to other containers in the same pod.
The recommended way of creating a writeable volume is to use the builtin
emptyDir volume type. This is typically configured in the
volumes section of a deployment, as shown in the following example:
volumes: - name: sigsci-tmp emptyDir: {}
Containers will then mount this volume at
/sigsci/tmp:
volumeMounts: - name: sigsci-tmp mountPath: /sigsci/tmp
The default in the official agent container image is to have the temporary volume mounted at
/sigsci/tmp. If this needs to be moved for the agent container, then the following agent configuration options should also be changed from their defaults to match the new mount location:
rpc-addressdefaults to
/sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock
shared-cache-dirdefaults to
/sigsci/tmp/cache
The NGINX ingress controller is installed with the mandatory.yaml file. This file contains a modified template of the Generic Ingress Controller Deployment. The main additions are:
Change the ingress container to load the custom ingress container and add Volume mounts for socket file communication between the Module/ingress container and Agent sidecar container:...containers:- name: nginx-ingress-controllerimage: signalsciences/sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller:latest...volumeMounts:- name: sigsci-tmpmountPath: /sigsci/tmp...
Load the Next-Gen WAF module in the NGINX configuration file (
nginx.conf) via
ConfigMap:kind: ConfigMapapiVersion: v1data:main-snippet: load_module /usr/lib/nginx/modules/ngx_http_sigsci_nxo_module-1.17.7.so;http-snippet: sigsci_agent_host unix:/sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock;metadata:name: nginx-configurationnamespace: ingress-nginxlabels:app.kubernetes.io/name: ingress-nginxapp.kubernetes.io/part-of: ingress-nginx
Add a container for the Next-Gen WAF agent:...containers:...# Next-Gen WAF agent running in default RPC mode- name: sigsci-agentimage: signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latestimagePullPolicy: IfNotPresentenv:- name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYIDvalueFrom:secretKeyRef:# This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)name: sigsci.my-site-name-herekey: accesskeyid- name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEYvalueFrom:secretKeyRef:# This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)name: sigsci.my-site-name-herekey: secretaccesskeysecurityContext:# The sigsci-agent container should run with its root filesystem read onlyreadOnlyRootFilesystem: truevolumeMounts:# Default volume mount location for sigsci-agent writeable data (do not change mount path)- name: sigsci-tmpmountPath: /sigsci/tmp...
Define the volume used above:...volumes:# Define a volume where sigsci-agent will write temp data and share the socket file,# which is required with the root filesystem is mounted read only- name: sigsci-tmpemptyDir: {}...
Setup
The
mandatory.yaml file creates the resources in the
ingress-nginx namespace. If using Kubernetes Secrets to store the agent access keys, you will need to create the namespace and access keys before running the mandatory.yaml file.
Set the name for the secrets for the agent keys in
mandatory.yaml....env:- name: SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYIDvalueFrom:secretKeyRef:# This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)name: sigsci.my-site-name-herekey: accesskeyid- name: SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEYvalueFrom:secretKeyRef:# This secret needs added (see docs on sigsci secrets)name: sigsci.my-site-name-herekey: secretaccesskey...
Pull or build the NGINX ingress + Signal Sciences Module container. Set any preferred registry and repository name, and set the image to match in
mandatory.yaml:$ docker pull signalsciences/sigsci-nginx-ingress-controller:latest
Deploy using modified Generic Deployment:$ kubectl apply -f mandatory.yaml
Create the service to expose the Ingress Controller. The steps necessary are dependent on your cloud provider. Official instructions can be found at https://kubernetes.github.io/ingress-nginx/deploy/#environment-specific-instructions.
Below is an example
service.yamlfile:kind: ServiceapiVersion: v1metadata:name: ingress-nginxnamespace: ingress-nginxspec:externalTrafficPolicy: Clusterselector:app.kubernetes.io/name: ingress-nginxtype: LoadBalancerports:- name: httpport: 80targetPort: http- name: httpsport: 443targetPort: https
Create the Ingress Resource. Below is an example Ingress Resource:apiVersion: extensions/v1kind: Ingressmetadata:name: test-ingressnamespace: ingress-nginxannotations:nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/rewrite-target: /spec:rules:- http:paths:- path: /testpathbackend:serviceName: nginxservicePort: 80