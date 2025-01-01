Agent container image

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

The official name of the container image for the Next-Gen WAF agent (formerly known as the Signal Sciences agent) is signalsciences/sigsci-agent . The sigsci-agent container image is available on Docker Hub. You can pull this image with signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest (or replace latest with a version tag). If you need to modify this image or want to build it locally, then follow the instructions below.

Custom sigsci-agent Dockerfile

You can build on top of the existing sigsci-agent container image using FROM . However, some care needs to be taken as the Dockerfile is set up to run commands as the sigsci user instead of root . If you use the recommended Dockerfile, then you may need to change to the root user, then back to the sigsci user after any system modifications are done.

Example: Installing an additional package

dockerfile # Start from the official sigsci-agent container FROM signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest # Change to root to install a package USER root RUN apk --no-cache add mypackage # Change back to the sigsci user at the end for runtime USER sigsci

Build the agent Docker container image

The recommended sigsci-agent Dockerfile is included in the sigsci-agent distribution .tar.gz archive.

To build the image, download and unpack this archive and follow the instructions in the README.md included in the archive.

The following example commands:

Download the sigsci-agent_latest.tar.gz archive.

archive. Unpack the archive into a ./sigsci-agent directory.

directory. Build the image tagged with signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest and signalsciences/sigsci-agent:<version> .

$ curl -O https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-agent/sigsci-agent_latest.tar.gz $ mkdir sigsci-agent && tar zxvf sigsci-agent_latest.tar.gz -C sigsci-agent $ cd sigsci-agent $ make docker

You can use a custom name for the tags by setting IMAGE_NAME (e.g., make IMAGE_NAME=custom-prefix/sigsci-agent docker ).

To build manually, run the following command, replacing YOUR-TAG and YOUR-VERSION :

$ docker build . -t your-tag:your-version

