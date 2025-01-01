Agent container image
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
The official name of the container image for the Next-Gen WAF agent (formerly known as the Signal Sciences agent) is
signalsciences/sigsci-agent. The
sigsci-agent container image is available on Docker Hub. You can pull this image with
signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest (or replace
latest with a version tag). If you need to modify this image or want to build it locally, then follow the instructions below.
Custom sigsci-agent Dockerfile
You can build on top of the existing
sigsci-agent container image using
FROM. However, some care needs to be taken as the Dockerfile is set up to run commands as the
sigsci user instead of
root. If you use the recommended Dockerfile, then you may need to change to the
root user, then back to the
sigsci user after any system modifications are done.
Example: Installing an additional package
dockerfile# Start from the official sigsci-agent containerFROM signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest
# Change to root to install a packageUSER rootRUN apk --no-cache add mypackage
# Change back to the sigsci user at the end for runtimeUSER sigsci
Build the agent Docker container image
The recommended
sigsci-agent Dockerfile is included in the
sigsci-agent distribution
.tar.gz archive.
To build the image, download and unpack this archive and follow the instructions in the README.md included in the archive.
The following example commands:
- Download the
sigsci-agent_latest.tar.gzarchive.
- Unpack the archive into a
./sigsci-agentdirectory.
- Build the image tagged with
signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latestand
signalsciences/sigsci-agent:<version>.
$ curl -O https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-agent/sigsci-agent_latest.tar.gz$ mkdir sigsci-agent && tar zxvf sigsci-agent_latest.tar.gz -C sigsci-agent$ cd sigsci-agent$ make docker
You can use a custom name for the tags by setting
IMAGE_NAME (e.g.,
make IMAGE_NAME=custom-prefix/sigsci-agent docker).
To build manually, run the following command, replacing
YOUR-TAG and
YOUR-VERSION:
$ docker build . -t your-tag:your-version