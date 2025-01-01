Kubernetes installation overview

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

We recommend starting with the most common deployment scenario Agent + Module if you are unsure what module to start with. After installing Agent + Module, try out the other options listed below.

Get Started

To start installing Next-Gen WAF on Kubernetes, choose your deployment option:

