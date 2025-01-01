Kubernetes Istio

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

In this example, the Next-Gen WAF agent runs in a Docker sidecar and integrates directly with an Istio service mesh deployed on the application. In this configuration, you can configure the Next-Gen WAF to inspect east/west (service-to-service) web requests along with the traditional north/south (client to server) requests.

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent

The Next-Gen WAF agent can be installed as a sidecar into each pod or as a service for some specialized needs.

The recommended way of installing the Next-Gen WAF agent in Kubernetes is by integrating the sigsci-agent into a pod as a sidecar. This means adding the sigsci-agent as an additional container to the Kubernetes pod. As a sidecar, the agent will scale with the app/service in the pod instead of having to do this separately. However, in some situations, it may make more sense to install the sigsci-agent container as a service and scale it separately from the application.

The sigsci-agent container can be configured in various ways depending on the installation type and module being used.

You can use the preStop container hook to slow the pod's shutdown and ensure drain timeouts are met.

preStop : exec : command : - sleep - "30"

By default, the agent prioritizes quick start up and performance readiness for preliminary inspection. However, quick startup isn't always desirable if you only want the agent to inspect traffic after loading your rules and configuration data. If you want to delay agent startup, consider configuring a startup probe.

Getting and updating the agent container image

An official signalsciences/sigsci-agent container image is available on Docker Hub.

Alternatively, if you want to build your own image or need to customize the image, then follow the sigsci-agent build instructions.

These instructions reference the latest version of the agent with imagePullPolicy: Always , which will pull the latest agent version even if one already exist locally. This is so the documentation does not fall out of date and anyone using this will not have an agent that stays stagnant. However, this may not be what if you need to keep installations consistent or on a specific version of the agent. In these cases, you should specify an agent version. Images on Docker Hub are tagged with their versions and a list of versions is available on Docker Hub.

Whether you choose to use the latest image or a specific version, there are a few items to consider to keep the agent up-to-date.

Using the latest container image

If you do choose to use the latest image, then you will want to consider how you will keep the agent up to date.

If you have used the imagePullPolicy: Always option, then the latest image will be pulled on each startup and your agent will continue to get updates.

Alternatively, you may instead choose to manually update the local cache by periodically forcing a pull instead of always pulling on startup: $ docker pull signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest Then, use latest with imagePullPolicy: Never set in the configuration so that pulls are never done on startup (only manually as above): - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : Never ...

Using a versioned container image

To use a specific version of the agent, replace latest with the agent version (represented here by x.xx.x ). You may also want to change imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent in this case as the image should not change.

- name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : x.xx.x imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent ...

This will pull the specified agent version and cache it locally. If you use this method, then it is recommended that you parameterize the agent image, using Helm or similar, so that it is easier to update the agent images later on.

Using a custom tag for the container image

It is also possible to apply a custom tag to a local agent image. To do this, pull the agent image (by version or use latest ), apply a custom tag, then use that custom tag in the configuration. You will need to specify imagePullPolicy: Never so local images are only updated manually. After doing so, you will need to periodically update the local image to keep the agent up-to-date.

For example:

$ docker pull signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest $ docker tag signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest signalsciences/sigsci-agent:testing

Then use this image tag in the configuration:

- name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : testing imagePullPolicy : Never ...

Configuring the agent container

Agent configuration is normally done via the environment. Most configuration options are available as environment variables. Environment variables names have the configuration option name all capitalized, prefixed with SIGSCI_ and any dashes (-) changed to underscores ( _ ). For example, the max-procs option would become the SIGSCI_MAX_PROCS environment variable. For more details on what options are available, see the Agent Configuration documentation.

The sigsci-agent container has a few required options that need to be configured:

Agent credentials ( Agent Access Key and Agent Secret Key ).

and ). A volume to write temporary files.

Agent credentials

The sigsci-agent credentials are configured with two environment variables. These variables must be set or the agent will not start.

SIGSCI _ ACCESSKEYID : The Agent Access Key identifies which site (also known as workspace) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel that the agent is configured for.

: The identifies which site (also known as workspace) in the Next-Gen WAF control panel that the agent is configured for. SIGSCI _ SECRETACCESSKEY: The Agent Secret Key is the shared secret key to authenticate and authorize the agent.

Because of the sensitive nature of these values, we recommend you use the built in secrets functionality of Kubernetes. With this configuration, the agent will pull the values from the secrets data instead of reading hardcoded values into the deployment configuration. This also makes any desired agent credential rotation easier to manage by having to change them in only one place.

Use the valueFrom option instead of the value option to use the secrets functionality. For example:

env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : secretaccesskey

The secrets functionality keeps secrets in various stores in Kubernetes. This guide uses the generic secret store in its examples, however any equivalent store can be used. Agent secrets can be added to the generic secret store using YAML similar to the following example:

apiVersion : v1 kind : Secret metadata : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here stringData : accesskeyid : 12345678 - abcd - 1234 - abcd - 1234567890ab secretaccesskey : abcdefg_hijklmn_opqrstuvwxy_z0123456789ABCD

This can also be created from the command line with kubectl such as with the following example:

$ kubectl create secret generic sigsci.my-site-name-here \ --from-literal=accesskeyid=12345678-abcd-1234-abcd-1234567890ab \ --from-literal=secretaccesskey=abcdefg_hijklmn_opqrstuvwxy_z0123456789ABCD

Additional information about Kubernetes secrets functionality can be found in the Kubernetes documentation.

Agent temporary volume

For added security, we recommended the sigsci-agent container be executed with the root filesystem mounted as read only. However, the agent still needs to write some temporary files such as the socket file for RPC communication and some periodically updated files such as geolocation data.

To accomplish this with a read only root filesystem, there needs to be a writeable volume mounted. This writeable volume can also be shared to expose the RPC socket file to other containers in the same pod.

The recommended way of creating a writeable volume is to use the builtin emptyDir volume type. This is typically configured in the volumes section of a deployment, as shown in the following example:

volumes : - name : sigsci - tmp emptyDir : { }

Containers will then mount this volume at /sigsci/tmp :

volumeMounts : - name : sigsci - tmp mountPath : /sigsci/tmp

The default in the official agent container image is to have the temporary volume mounted at /sigsci/tmp . If this needs to be moved for the agent container, then the following agent configuration options should also be changed from their defaults to match the new mount location:

rpc-address defaults to /sigsci/tmp/sigsci.sock

defaults to shared-cache-dir defaults to /sigsci/tmp/cache

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent using external authorization

As of Istio v1.9, support has been added to setup an authorization policy that delegates access control to an external authorization system.

The snippets below follow Istio's example and enhance the process to replace the example ext-authz service with the Next-Gen WAF agent. Refer to the Istio documentation for initial namespace and test workloads, as those are referenced in the snippets below. All files are applied to the 'foo' namespace unless otherwise indicated.

Deploy the external authorizer

Assumes the secrets have been applied.

apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : sigsci - agent labels : app : sigsci - agent spec : ports : - name : grpc port : 9999 targetPort : 9999 selector : app : sigsci - agent --- apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : Deployment metadata : name : sigsci - agent spec : replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : sigsci - agent template : metadata : labels : app : sigsci - agent spec : containers : - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci - agent - accesskey key : secretaccesskey - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXPECT_RESPONSE_DATA value : "1" - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value : : 9999 ports : - containerPort : 9999 securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true ---

Verify the Agent is running.

$ kubectl logs "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sigsci-agent -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -n foo -c sigsci-agent

Define the external authorizer

Edit the mesh config with the following command and add the extension provide definitions.

$ kubectl edit configmap istio -n istio-system

data : mesh : | - extensionProviders : - name : "sigsci-agent-ext-authz" envoyExtAuthzGrpc : service : "sigsci-agent.foo.svc.cluster.local" port : "9999" timeout : 0.2s failOpen : true includeRequestBodyInCheck : packAsBytes : true allowPartialMessage : true maxRequestBytes : 8192 - name : "sigsci-agent-access-log" envoyHttpAls : service : "sigsci-agent.foo.svc.cluster.local" port : "9999" additionalRequestHeadersToLog : - "x-sigsci-request-id" - "x-sigsci-waf-response" - "accept" - "content-type" - "content-length" additionalResponseHeadersToLog : - "date" - "server" - "content-type" - "content-length"

Enable with external authorization

Enable the external authorization and apply logging.

apiVersion : security.istio.io/v1beta1 kind : AuthorizationPolicy metadata : name : ext - authz spec : selector : matchLabels : app : httpbin action : CUSTOM provider : name : sigsci - agent - ext - authz rules : - to : - operation : paths : [ "/headers" ]

apiVersion : telemetry.istio.io/v1alpha1 kind : Telemetry metadata : name : mesh - default namespace : istio - system spec : accessLogging : - providers : - name : sigsci - agent - access - log

# In another terminal curl the httpbin app: $ kubectl exec "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sleep -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -c sleep -n foo -- curl -v "http://httpbin.foo:8000/headers" -s # tail the logs $ kubectl logs -f "$(kubectl get pod -l app=sigsci-agent -n foo -o jsonpath={.items..metadata.name})" -n foo -c sigsci-agent

Integrating the Next-Gen WAF agent using EnvoyFilter

Istio uses Envoy proxy under its hood. Because of this, Istio can use the Next-Gen WAF agent in gRPC mode in the same way as with a generic Envoy install. The method of installing and configuring the Next-Gen WAF agent is similar to a generic Envoy install except the Envoy proxy is automatically deployed as a sidecar. Envoy is then configured using Istio's EnvoyFilter . Full Istio integration is only possible in Istio v1.3 or later due to the required extensions to EnvoyFilter .

To add Next-Gen WAF support to an Istio based application deployment, you will need to:

Add the sigsci-agent container to the pod, configured in Envoy gRPC listener mode.

container to the pod, configured in Envoy gRPC listener mode. Add an emptyDir{} volume as a place for the sigsci-agent to write temporary data.

volume as a place for the to write temporary data. Add an Istio EnvoyFilter for the app to allow the required Envoy configuration to be injected into the generated istio-proxy config.

Add the Next-Gen WAF agent as an Envoy gRPC service

... containers : - name : helloworld image : signalsciences/example - helloworld : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent args : - localhost : 8080 ports : - containerPort : 8080 - name : sigsci - agent image : signalsciences/sigsci - agent : latest imagePullPolicy : IfNotPresent env : - name : SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : accesskeyid - name : SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY valueFrom : secretKeyRef : name : sigsci.my - site - name - here key : secretaccesskey - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXPECT_RESPONSE_DATA value : "1" - name : SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS value : localhost : 9999 ports : - containerPort : 9999 securityContext : readOnlyRootFilesystem : true

Adding the Next-Gen WAF agent temp volume definition to the deployment

The agent temp volume needs to be defined for use by the other containers in the pod using the builtin emptyDir: {} volume type:

... volumes : - name : sigsci - tmp emptyDir : { }

Adding the Istio EnvoyFilter object to inject the required Envoy config into the Istio proxy

Istio's EnvoyFilter object is a feature rich way of customizing the Envoy configuration for the istio-proxy .

You will need to set the EnvoyFilter metadata.name field and the spec.workloadSelector.labels.app field to the application name below. Additional Envoy configuration options are outlined in the Envoy install guide. These sections are highlighted with comments in the example YAML.

Example example-helloworld_sigsci-envoyfilter.yaml :

apiVersion : networking.istio.io/v1alpha3 kind : EnvoyFilter metadata : name : helloworld spec : workloadSelector : labels : app : helloworld configPatches : - applyTo : HTTP_FILTER match : context : SIDECAR_INBOUND listener : name : virtualInbound filterChain : filter : name : "envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager" patch : operation : INSERT_BEFORE value : name : envoy.filters.http.ext_authz typed_config : "@type" : "type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.http.ext_authz.v3.ExtAuthz" transport_api_version : "V3" grpc_service : envoy_grpc : cluster_name : sigsci - agent - grpc timeout : 0.2s failure_mode_allow : true with_request_body : max_request_bytes : 8192 allow_partial_message : true - applyTo : NETWORK_FILTER match : context : SIDECAR_INBOUND listener : name : virtualInbound filterChain : filter : name : "envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager" patch : operation : MERGE value : name : "envoy.filters.network.http_connection_manager" typed_config : "@type" : "type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.filters.network.http_connection_manager.v3.HttpConnectionManager" access_log : - name : "envoy.http_grpc_access_log" typed_config : "@type" : "type.googleapis.com/envoy.extensions.access_loggers.grpc.v3.HttpGrpcAccessLogConfig" common_config : log_name : "sigsci-agent-grpc" transport_api_version : "V3" grpc_service : google_grpc : target_uri : 127.0.0.1 : 9999 stat_prefix : "sigsci-agent" timeout : 0.2s additional_request_headers_to_log : - "x-sigsci-request-id" - "x-sigsci-waf-response" - "accept" - "content-type" - "content-length" additional_response_headers_to_log : - "date" - "server" - "content-type" - "content-length" - applyTo : CLUSTER patch : operation : ADD value : name : sigsci - agent - grpc type : STRICT_DNS connect_timeout : 0.5s http2_protocol_options : { } load_assignment : cluster_name : sigsci - agent - grpc endpoints : - lb_endpoints : - endpoint : address : socket_address : address : 127.0.0.1 port_value : 9999

The application can then be deployed as you normally would with Istio. For example:

$ istioctl kube-inject -f example-helloworld-sigsci.yaml | kubectl apply -f - service/helloworld created deployment.apps/helloworld created $ kubectl apply -f example-helloworld-sigsci_envoyfilter.yaml envoyfilter.networking.istio.io/helloworld created $ kubectl get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE helloworld-7954bb57bc-pfr22 3/3 Running 2 33s $ kubectl get pod helloworld-7954bb57bc-pfr22 -o jsonpath='{.spec.containers[*].name}' helloworld sigsci-agent istio-proxy $ kubectl logs helloworld-7954bb57bc-pfr22 sigsci-agent | head 2019/10/01 21:04:57.540047 Signal Sciences Agent 4.39.0 starting as user sigsci with PID 1, Max open files=1048576, Max data size=unlimited, Max address space=unlimited, Max stack size=8388608 2019/10/01 21:04:57.541987 ===================================================== 2019/10/01 21:04:57.542028 Agent: helloworld-7954bb57bc-pfr22 2019/10/01 21:04:57.542034 System: alpine 3.9.4 (linux 4.9.184-linuxkit) 2019/10/01 21:04:57.542173 Memory: 1.672G / 3.854G RAM available 2019/10/01 21:04:57.542187 CPU: 6 MaxProcs / 12 CPU cores available 2019/10/01 21:04:57.542257 ===================================================== 2019/10/01 21:04:57.630755 Envoy gRPC server on 127.0.0.1:9999 starting

Note that there are three containers running in the pod: app=helloworld , sigsci-agent , and the istio-proxy .

