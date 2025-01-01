Pivotal Container Services (PKS) setup

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

Integration with Pivotal Container Service (PKS) is set up in almost the same manner as a generic Kubernetes install. The main difference is access to the Kubernetes cluster for PKS is done by logging in via the provided pks client binaries from the PKS install.

Installation

There is nothing specific to do to integrate with PKS. Integration is the same as a generic Kubernetes install. The only difference is access to the Kubernetes cluster for PKS which is done by logging in via the provided pks client binaries from the PKS install. For additional information about PKS, check out the VMware documentation.

Set up your environment. # Credentials filename $ export KUBECONFIG=pks-creds.yaml Log in to PKS using your URL and your username and password. $ pks login -a <your-url> -u <user> -p <password> -k Create the credentials file (from KUBECONFIG). $ pks get-credentials <cluster-name> Set the context to the remote cluster so all local commands are run on that remote cluster. $ kubectl config use-context <cluster-name> Deploy your application following normal Kubernetes instructions. Confirm the configuration has been set up correctly by running commands on the remote cluster, such as listing the pods: $ kubectl get pods Install Next-Gen WAF by following the instructions for integrating with Kubernetes.

