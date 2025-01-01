Golang module install

Download and install prerequisites

The Golang module requires two prerequisite packages to be installed: MessagePack Code Generator and the Signal Sciences custom tlstext package.

Install these packages using the go get command to download and install these packages directly from their GitHub repositories:

$ go get -u -t github.com/tinylib/msgp/msgp $ go get -u -t github.com/signalsciences/tlstext

Download and extract the Golang module

Download the latest version of the Golang module: $ curl -O -L https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-golang/sigsci-module-golang_latest.tar.gz Extract the Golang module to $GOPATH/src/github.com/signalsciences : $ sudo mkdir -p $GOPATH/src/github.com/signalsciences $ sudo tar -xf sigsci-module-golang_latest.tar.gz -C $GOPATH/src/github.com/signalsciences

Wrap your application

You will need to wrap your application in the Next-Gen WAF Golang module handler for the module to process requests and secure your application.

http package can be found in the How to best wrap your application will depend on how your application is designed. The steps listed below are provided as an example, but the methods listed may not be ideal for your specific application. More information about the Golangpackage can be found in the Golang documentation

In the import section of your Golang application, add the following line to import the Golang module: sigsci "github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang" Create a new ServeMux in your main() function to be used with the module: muxname := http . NewServeMux ( ) Add functions to the ServeMux by adding mux.handleFunc lines. For example, functions named hellofunc and examplefunc can be added with lines such as these: muxname . HandleFunc ( “ / hello“ , hellofunc ) muxname . HandleFunc ( “ / example” , examplefunc ) Wrap your ServeMux in the Next-Gen WAF Golang module by adding lines similar to this example: wrappername , err := sigsci . NewModule ( muxname ) if err != nil { log . Fatal ( err ) } Call the wrapper in the method your application uses to serve HTTP requests. For example, if you’re using the ListenAndServe method, then you would use call the wrapper with: http . ListenAndServe ( “ 127.0 .0 .1 : 80 ” , wrappername )

Example Application

Below is an example hello world application with the Next-Gen WAF Golang module successfully integrated:

package main import ( "fmt" "log" "net/http" sigsci "github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang" ) func hellofunc ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { fmt . Fprintf ( w , "Hello, world" ) } func examplefunc ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { fmt . Fprintf ( w , "Example function output" ) } func main ( ) { muxname := http . NewServeMux ( ) muxname . HandleFunc ( "/hello" , hellofunc ) muxname . HandleFunc ( "/example" , examplefunc ) wrappername , err := sigsci . NewModule ( muxname ) if err != nil { log . Fatal ( err ) } http . ListenAndServe ( "127.0.0.1:80" , wrappername ) }

