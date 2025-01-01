Golang module install
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
Download and install prerequisites
The Golang module requires two prerequisite packages to be installed: MessagePack Code Generator and the Signal Sciences custom tlstext package.
Install these packages using the
go get command to download and install these packages directly from their GitHub repositories:
$ go get -u -t github.com/tinylib/msgp/msgp$ go get -u -t github.com/signalsciences/tlstext
Download and extract the Golang module
Download the latest version of the Golang module:$ curl -O -L https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-golang/sigsci-module-golang_latest.tar.gz
Extract the Golang module to
$GOPATH/src/github.com/signalsciences:$ sudo mkdir -p $GOPATH/src/github.com/signalsciences$ sudo tar -xf sigsci-module-golang_latest.tar.gz -C $GOPATH/src/github.com/signalsciences
Wrap your application
You will need to wrap your application in the Next-Gen WAF Golang module handler for the module to process requests and secure your application.
http package can be found in the Golang documentation.
In the
importsection of your Golang application, add the following line to import the Golang module:sigsci "github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang"
Create a new ServeMux in your
main()function to be used with the module:muxname := http.NewServeMux()
Add functions to the ServeMux by adding
mux.handleFunclines. For example, functions named
hellofuncand
examplefunccan be added with lines such as these:muxname.HandleFunc(“/hello“, hellofunc)muxname.HandleFunc(“/example”, examplefunc)
Wrap your ServeMux in the Next-Gen WAF Golang module by adding lines similar to this example:wrappername, err := sigsci.NewModule(muxname)if err != nil {log.Fatal(err)}
Call the wrapper in the method your application uses to serve HTTP requests. For example, if you’re using the
ListenAndServemethod, then you would use call the wrapper with:http.ListenAndServe(“127.0.0.1:80”, wrappername)
Example Application
Below is an example hello world application with the Next-Gen WAF Golang module successfully integrated:
package main
import ( "fmt" "log" "net/http"
sigsci "github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-module-golang")
func hellofunc(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) { fmt.Fprintf(w, "Hello, world")}
func examplefunc(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) { fmt.Fprintf(w, "Example function output")}
func main() { muxname := http.NewServeMux() muxname.HandleFunc("/hello", hellofunc) muxname.HandleFunc("/example", examplefunc)
wrappername, err := sigsci.NewModule(muxname) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) }
http.ListenAndServe("127.0.0.1:80", wrappername)}