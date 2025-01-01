Installing the Java Module with Dropwizard

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

The Next-Gen WAF Java module can be deployed through Dropwizard.

Download

Download the Next-Gen WAF Java module manually or access it with Maven.

Download manually

Download the Java module archive from https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-java/sigsci-module-java_latest.tar.gz. Extract sigsci-module-java_latest.tar.gz . Deploy the jars using one of the following options: Copy sigsci-module-java-{version}-shaded.jar (an uber jar with all the dependencies bundled) to your application’s classpath (e.g., %CATALINA_HOME%\webbapps\<APP_FOLDER>\WEB-INF\lib ).

(an uber jar with all the dependencies bundled) to your application’s classpath (e.g., ). Copy sigsci-module-java-{version}.jar and its dependencies in the lib folder to your application’s classpath (e.g., %CATALINA_HOME%\webbapps\<APP_FOLDER>\WEB-INF\lib ). If you already have any of the dependency jar files in your application classpath folder (i.e., for Tomcat in the WEB-INF\lib ) then it is not necessary to copy them, even if the version numbers are different. The logging jars are optional based on how slf4j is configured.

Access with Maven

For projects using Maven for build or deployment, the latest version of Next-Gen WAF Java modules can be installed by adding XML to the project pom.xml file. For example:

< repositories > < repository > < id > sigsci-stable </ id > < url > https://packages.signalsciences.net/release/maven2 </ url > </ repository > </ repositories > < dependency > < groupId > com.signalsciences </ groupId > < artifactId > sigsci-module-java </ artifactId > < version > LATEST_MODULE_VERSION </ version > </ dependency >

Be sure to replace LATEST_MODULE_VERSION with the latest release of the Java module. You can find the latest version in our version file at https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-java/VERSION.

Install and configure

Dropwizard supports standard Java servlet filters, but you will need to register the filter class.

Additional information about Dropwizard servlet filter support can be found in the Dropwizard documentation.

The Dropwizard framework internally uses the Jetty servlet engine. The Next-Gen WAF Java module provides servlet filters .

Example run method inside class extending Dropwizard Application class

import com.signalsciences.servlet.filter.SigSciFilter; @Override public void run(final DwizExampleConfiguration configuration, final Environment environment) { environment.servlets().addFilter("SigSciFilter", new SigSciFilter()).addMappingForUrlPatterns(EnumSet.of(DispatcherType.REQUEST), true, "/*"); final HelloWorldResource resource = new HelloWorldResource( "%s", "Demo value" ); environment.jersey().register(resource); }

