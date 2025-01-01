Installing the Java Module as a Netty Handler
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
The Next-Gen WAF Netty module is implemented as a handler which inspects
HttpRequest events before forwarding the event to the next handler in the pipeline.
Download
Download the Next-Gen WAF Java module manually or access it with Maven.
Download manually
- Download the Java module archive from https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-java/sigsci-module-java_latest.tar.gz.
- Extract
sigsci-module-java_latest.tar.gz.
- Deploy the jars using one of the following options:
- Copy
sigsci-module-java-{version}-shaded.jar(an uber jar with all the dependencies bundled) to your application’s classpath (e.g.,
%CATALINA_HOME%\webbapps\<APP_FOLDER>\WEB-INF\lib).
- Copy
sigsci-module-java-{version}.jarand its dependencies in the
libfolder to your application’s classpath (e.g.,
%CATALINA_HOME%\webbapps\<APP_FOLDER>\WEB-INF\lib). If you already have any of the dependency jar files in your application classpath folder (i.e., for Tomcat in the
WEB-INF\lib) then it is not necessary to copy them, even if the version numbers are different. The logging jars are optional based on how
slf4jis configured.
- Copy
Access with Maven
For projects using Maven for build or deployment, the latest version of Next-Gen WAF Java modules can be installed by adding XML to the project
pom.xml file. For example:
<repositories> <repository> <id>sigsci-stable</id> <url>https://packages.signalsciences.net/release/maven2</url> </repository></repositories>
<dependency> <groupId>com.signalsciences</groupId> <artifactId>sigsci-module-java</artifactId> <version>LATEST_MODULE_VERSION</version></dependency>
Be sure to replace
LATEST_MODULE_VERSION with the latest release of the Java module. You can find the latest version in our version file at https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-module-java/VERSION.
Install and configure
Create a new instance of
WafHandler for every new connection.
WafHandlermust be added after
FlowControlHandler.
HttpObjectAggregatorhandler should be added before
FlowControlHandlerto inspect HTTP Post body.
WafHandlermay send
HttpResponsefor blocked request.
Example deployment
// Update configurationWafHandler.getSigSciConfig().setMaxPost(40000);
// start server and handle requestsnew ServerBootstrap().group(bossGroup, workerGroup).channel(NioServerSocketChannel.class).childHandler( new ChannelInitializer<SocketChannel>() { @Override public void initChannel(SocketChannel ch) throws Exception { ch.pipeline() .addLast(new HttpServerCodec()) .addLast(new HttpObjectAggregator(6 * (1 << 20))) .addLast(new FlowControlHandler()) .addLast("waf", new WafHandler()) .addLast(new SimpleChannelInboundHandler<FullHttpRequest>() {
// send response
}); } }).bind(8080).sync();