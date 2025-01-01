Module configuration
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
We provide the ability to configure the Next-Gen WAF module. The following attributes are set by default, but may need to be modified to provide support for different environments. In the majority of cases modifying module configuration is not necessary. Contact support if you need assistance or have questions regarding modifying module configuration.
Apache
To modify the Next-Gen WAF module configuration in Apache you will need to add directives to your Apache configuration file (e.g., for CentOS it is httpd.conf, for Debian or Ubuntu it is apache.conf or apache2.conf). Note, these directives must be set after the Next-Gen WAF module is loaded.
Starting with release 1.6.0, the following directives replace any earlier ones. These directives are a renaming of the earlier ones but with the addition of the prefix
SigSci.
|Name
|Description
|Default value
SigSciAgentTimeout
|Agent socket timeout in milliseconds.
|100
SigSciAgentPostLen
|Maximum POST body size in bytes.
|100000
SigSciAgentInspection
|Enable or disable the module.
|On
SigSciAgentPort
|The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on. If
SigSciAgentPort is set, then
SigSciAgentHost must be an IP or hostname.
|Unix: None, Windows:
9999
SigSciAgentHost
|Host or IP Address, otherwise use
SigSciAgentHost to specify the domain socket file (e.g.,
/foo/bar.sock).
|Unix:
/var/run/sigsci.sock, Windows:
127.0.0.1
SigSciEnableFixups
|Toggles Signal Sciences fixups priority over post-read request handling to allow the request to be seen before it’s modified.
|Off
SigSciRunBeforeModulesList
|Next-Gen WAF module runs before the list of specified modules (e.g.,
mod_example.c mod_something.c).
|None
SigSciRunAfterModulesList
|Next-Gen WAF module runs after the list of specified modules (e.g.,
mod_example.c mod_something.c).
|None
SigSciExpectedContentTypes
|A space-delimited list of custom content-types to support.
|None
SigSciExtendContentTypes
|Enables extended content inspection.
|false
SigSciRunBeforeModulesList and
SigSciRunAfterModulesList directives are currently not supported on ARM64-based Linux distributions.
The following directives will be deprecated in favor of the new ones above with the
SigSci prefix but are backwards compatible and will continue to work.
|Name
|Description
AgentTimeout
|Agent socket timeout (in milliseconds), default:
100.
AgentPostLen
|Maximum POST body size in bytes, default:
100000
AgentInspection
|Enable or disable the module, default:
On
AgentPort
|The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on, default: none. Note, if AgentPort is set then
AgentHost must be a IP or hostname.
AgentHost
|Host or IP Address, otherwise use
AgentHost to specify the domain socket file.
/foo/bar.sock
The following directives are deprecated and will be ignored.
|Name
|Description
SigSciAltResponseCodes
|Specifying alternative codes on which to block is deprecated. Instead we now block on any response code within the range 300-599.
Conditional Inspection Example
The Next-Gen WAF Apache Module can perform conditional inspection per
VirtualHost by either disabling or enabling the module globally. This is useful for configurations that only require inspection to be performed, or not performed, on specific request conditions (e.g., path).
To enable or disable the module globally add both the
SigSciAgentInspection and
SigSciEnableFixups directives to the global Apache configuration (httpd.conf, apache2.conf). For example to disable the Next-Gen WAF Apache Module globally, but enable inspection for a specific `VirtualHost``:
SigSciEnableFixups must be turned on for
SigSciAgentInspection to conditionally work within Location directives.
SigSciAgentInspection OffSigSciEnableFixups On
Inside each corresponding
VirtualHost, add the appropriate
SigSciAgentInspection directive value. For example, to enable inspection with only the
VirtualHost handling requests for
example.com:
<VirtualHost *:80> DocumentRoot "/www/example1" ServerName example.com ServerAlias www.example.com SigSciAgentInspection On</VirtualHost>
After restarting the appropriate Apache service, the module will log the following output to the Apache error log with the appropriate values (
1 for enabled,
0 for disabled) for each directive enabling or disabling the module applied in configuration:
[Fri Dec 12 11:56:31.329363 2025] [signalsciences:notice] [pid 3439:tid 123749635139456] SigSci: config: agent inspection flag: 0[Fri Dec 12 11:56:31.329363 2025] [signalsciences:notice] [pid 3439:tid 123749635139456] SigSci: config: agent inspection flag: 1
NGINX dynamic module
Refer to Installing the NGINX dynamic module for instructions on installing and configuring the NGINX dynamic module.
NGINX Lua Module
To modify the Next-Gen WAF Lua module for NGINX, changes can be made in the Next-Gen WAF Lua script, which by default is at
/opt/sigsci/nginx/sigsci.conf.
|Name
|Description
agenthost
|The IP address or path to Unix domain socket the SignalSciences Agent is listening on, default:
unix:/var/run/sigsci.sock.
agentport
|The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on, default:
12345
timeout
|Agent socket timeout (in milliseconds), default:
100.
maxpost
|Maximum POST body size in bytes, default:
100000
Example configuration
sigsci.agenthost = "unix:/var/run/sigsci.sock"sigsci.agentport = 12345sigsci.timeout = 100sigsci.maxpost = 1000000
HAProxy
Configuration changes are typically not required for the HAProxy module to work. However, it is possible to override the default settings if needed. To do so, you must create an
override.lua file in which to add these configuration directives. Then, update the
global section of your HAProxy config file (
/usr/local/etc/haproxy/haproxy.cfg) to load this over-ride config file.
Example of configuration
global ... lua-load /path/to/override.lua ...
Over-ride Directives
These directives may be used in your over-ride config file.
|Name
|Description
sigsci.agenthost
|The IP address or path to unix domain socket the SignalSciences Agent is listening on, default:
/var/run/sigsci.sock (unix domain socket).
sigsci.agentport
|The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on, default:
nil
sigsci.log_debug
|Enable verbose logging, default:
false
sigsci.log_network_errors
|Enable logging of socket connection errors, default:
false
sigsci.timeout
|Agent socket timeout (in seconds), default:
1 (
0 means off).
sigsci.maxpost
|Maximum POST body size in bytes, default:
100000
sigsci.extra_blocking_resp_hdr
|User may supply a response header to be added upon 406 responses, default: ""
sigsci.expected_content_types
|A list of custom content-types to support
sigsci.extend_content_types
|Enables extended content inspection. Default value is
false.
Example of over-ride configuration
sigsci.agenthost = "192.0.2.243"sigsci.agentport = 9090sigsci.extra_blocking_resp_hdr = "Access-Control-Allow-Origin: https://example.com"
IIS
You can set the configuration for the IIS module using the MSI installer, the
SigsciCtl.exe utility in v2.0.0+, IIS Manager UI, PowerShell, or the
appcmd.exe utility. See Configuration Usage for more information on configuring the IIS module.
|Name
|Default Value
|Description
agentHost
|127.0.0.1
agentPort
|737
Debug
|False
|Enable Module debugging; sends to event-viewer.
ReuseConnections
|False
|Use a socket pool with the maximum number of sockets based on hardware concurrency.
MaxPostSize
|100000
AnomalySize
|524288
AnomalyDurationMillis
|1000
TimeoutMillis
|200
|Agent socket timeout in milliseconds.
ExpectedContentTypes
|A space delimited list of custom content-types to support.
ExtendContentTypes
|false
|This can be set to true to enable extended content inspection.
Language Modules
See language specific module pages for configuration details.
- Java
- Node.js
- .NET