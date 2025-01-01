Module configuration

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

We provide the ability to configure the Next-Gen WAF module. The following attributes are set by default, but may need to be modified to provide support for different environments. In the majority of cases modifying module configuration is not necessary. Contact support if you need assistance or have questions regarding modifying module configuration.

Apache

To modify the Next-Gen WAF module configuration in Apache you will need to add directives to your Apache configuration file (e.g., for CentOS it is httpd.conf, for Debian or Ubuntu it is apache.conf or apache2.conf). Note, these directives must be set after the Next-Gen WAF module is loaded.

Starting with release 1.6.0, the following directives replace any earlier ones. These directives are a renaming of the earlier ones but with the addition of the prefix SigSci .

Name Description Default value SigSciAgentTimeout Agent socket timeout in milliseconds. 100 SigSciAgentPostLen Maximum POST body size in bytes. 100000 SigSciAgentInspection Enable or disable the module. On SigSciAgentPort The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on. If SigSciAgentPort is set, then SigSciAgentHost must be an IP or hostname. Unix: None, Windows: 9999 SigSciAgentHost Host or IP Address, otherwise use SigSciAgentHost to specify the domain socket file (e.g., /foo/bar.sock ). Unix: /var/run/sigsci.sock , Windows: 127.0.0.1 SigSciEnableFixups Toggles Signal Sciences fixups priority over post-read request handling to allow the request to be seen before it’s modified. Off SigSciRunBeforeModulesList Next-Gen WAF module runs before the list of specified modules (e.g., mod_example.c mod_something.c ). None SigSciRunAfterModulesList Next-Gen WAF module runs after the list of specified modules (e.g., mod_example.c mod_something.c ). None SigSciExpectedContentTypes A space-delimited list of custom content-types to support. None SigSciExtendContentTypes Enables extended content inspection. false

The SigSciRunBeforeModulesList and SigSciRunAfterModulesList directives are currently not supported on ARM64-based Linux distributions.

The following directives will be deprecated in favor of the new ones above with the SigSci prefix but are backwards compatible and will continue to work.

Name Description AgentTimeout Agent socket timeout (in milliseconds), default: 100 . AgentPostLen Maximum POST body size in bytes, default: 100000 AgentInspection Enable or disable the module, default: On AgentPort The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on, default: none. Note, if AgentPort is set then AgentHost must be a IP or hostname. AgentHost Host or IP Address, otherwise use AgentHost to specify the domain socket file. /foo/bar.sock

The following directives are deprecated and will be ignored.

Name Description SigSciAltResponseCodes Specifying alternative codes on which to block is deprecated. Instead we now block on any response code within the range 300-599.

Conditional Inspection Example

The Next-Gen WAF Apache Module can perform conditional inspection per VirtualHost by either disabling or enabling the module globally. This is useful for configurations that only require inspection to be performed, or not performed, on specific request conditions (e.g., path).

To enable or disable the module globally add both the SigSciAgentInspection and SigSciEnableFixups directives to the global Apache configuration (httpd.conf, apache2.conf). For example to disable the Next-Gen WAF Apache Module globally, but enable inspection for a specific `VirtualHost``:

SigSciEnableFixups must be turned on for SigSciAgentInspection to conditionally work within Location directives.

SigSciAgentInspection Off SigSciEnableFixups On

Inside each corresponding VirtualHost , add the appropriate SigSciAgentInspection directive value. For example, to enable inspection with only the VirtualHost handling requests for example.com :

<VirtualHost *:80> DocumentRoot "/www/example1" ServerName example.com ServerAlias www.example.com SigSciAgentInspection On </VirtualHost>

After restarting the appropriate Apache service, the module will log the following output to the Apache error log with the appropriate values ( 1 for enabled, 0 for disabled) for each directive enabling or disabling the module applied in configuration:

[Fri Dec 12 11:56:31.329363 2025] [signalsciences:notice] [pid 3439:tid 123749635139456] SigSci: config: agent inspection flag: 0 [Fri Dec 12 11:56:31.329363 2025] [signalsciences:notice] [pid 3439:tid 123749635139456] SigSci: config: agent inspection flag: 1

NGINX dynamic module

Refer to Installing the NGINX dynamic module for instructions on installing and configuring the NGINX dynamic module.

NGINX Lua Module

We strongly recommend that you use the more performant NGINX dynamic module if possible. The NGINX Lua module takes advantage of OpenResty and has more installation dependencies as a result.

To modify the Next-Gen WAF Lua module for NGINX, changes can be made in the Next-Gen WAF Lua script, which by default is at /opt/sigsci/nginx/sigsci.conf .

Name Description agenthost The IP address or path to Unix domain socket the SignalSciences Agent is listening on, default: unix:/var/run/sigsci.sock . agentport The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on, default: 12345 timeout Agent socket timeout (in milliseconds), default: 100 . maxpost Maximum POST body size in bytes, default: 100000

Example configuration

sigsci.agenthost = "unix:/var/run/sigsci.sock" sigsci.agentport = 12345 sigsci.timeout = 100 sigsci.maxpost = 1000000

HAProxy

Configuration changes are typically not required for the HAProxy module to work. However, it is possible to override the default settings if needed. To do so, you must create an override.lua file in which to add these configuration directives. Then, update the global section of your HAProxy config file ( /usr/local/etc/haproxy/haproxy.cfg ) to load this over-ride config file.

Example of configuration

global ... lua-load /path/to/override.lua ...

Over-ride Directives

These directives may be used in your over-ride config file.

Name Description sigsci.agenthost The IP address or path to unix domain socket the SignalSciences Agent is listening on, default: /var/run/sigsci.sock (unix domain socket). sigsci.agentport The local port (when using TCP) that the agent listens on, default: nil sigsci.log_debug Enable verbose logging, default: false sigsci.log_network_errors Enable logging of socket connection errors, default: false sigsci.timeout Agent socket timeout (in seconds), default: 1 ( 0 means off). sigsci.maxpost Maximum POST body size in bytes, default: 100000 sigsci.extra_blocking_resp_hdr User may supply a response header to be added upon 406 responses, default: "" sigsci.expected_content_types A list of custom content-types to support sigsci.extend_content_types Enables extended content inspection. Default value is false .

Example of over-ride configuration

sigsci.agenthost = "192.0.2.243" sigsci.agentport = 9090 sigsci.extra_blocking_resp_hdr = "Access-Control-Allow-Origin: https://example.com"

IIS

You can set the configuration for the IIS module using the MSI installer, the SigsciCtl.exe utility in v2.0.0+, IIS Manager UI, PowerShell, or the appcmd.exe utility. See Configuration Usage for more information on configuring the IIS module.

Name Default Value Description agentHost 127.0.0.1 agentPort 737 Debug False Enable Module debugging; sends to event-viewer. ReuseConnections False Use a socket pool with the maximum number of sockets based on hardware concurrency. MaxPostSize 100000 AnomalySize 524288 AnomalyDurationMillis 1000 TimeoutMillis 200 Agent socket timeout in milliseconds. ExpectedContentTypes A space delimited list of custom content-types to support. ExtendContentTypes false This can be set to true to enable extended content inspection.

Language Modules

See language specific module pages for configuration details.

