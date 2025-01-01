Installing the NGINX dynamic module

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

The NGINX dynamic module is compiled and then dynamically loaded into NGINX at runtime without recompiling the entire NGINX binary. This module is written in C and can be integrated with NGINX Open Source and NGINX Plus.

To use the NGINX dynamic module, your NGINX must have been compiled with the --with-compat flag. If your NGINX was not compiled with that flag, you must use the NGINX Lua module.

To install the module, complete the following steps:

Adding our package repositories

Before installing the NGINX dynamic module, you must configure your package management system to pull from our repositories.

Alpine Linux 3.11+

$ apk update && apk add wget $ wget -q https://apk.signalsciences.net/sigsci_apk.pub ; mv sigsci_apk.pub /etc/apk/keys $ echo https://apk.signalsciences.net/$(grep -oE '[0-9]+\.[0-9]{2}' /etc/alpine-release)/main | tee -a /etc/apk/repositories && apk update

Amazon Linux

Amazon Linux 2023 Amazon Linux 2 Amazon Linux 1 $ echo '[sigsci_release] name=sigsci_release baseurl=https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/amazon/2023/$basearch gpgcheck=1 repo_gpgcheck=1 enabled=1 gpgkey=https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/gpgkey https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-agent/gpg.key sslverify=1 sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt' | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo

Debian

Bullseye (11) and above Buster (10) and lower $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https wget gnupg lsb-release $ sudo wget -qO - https://apt.signalsciences.net/release/gpgkey | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg $ sudo echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg] https://apt.signalsciences.net/release/debian/ `lsb_release -cs` main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sigsci-release.list $ sudo apt-get update

RHEL and derivatives

The following commands apply to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and its derivatives (e.g., CentOS). Tab names refer to the base RHEL source version.

RHEL 9 RHEL 8 RHEL 7 $ sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo <<-'EOF' [sigsci_release] name=sigsci_release baseurl=https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/el/9/$basearch repo_gpgcheck=1 gpgcheck=1 enabled=1 gpgkey=https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/gpgkey https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-agent/gpg.key sslverify=1 sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt EOF

Ubuntu

Releases 22.04+ Releases 20.04 and lower $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https wget gnupg lsb-release $ sudo wget -qO - https://apt.signalsciences.net/release/gpgkey | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg $ sudo echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/sigsci.gpg] https://apt.signalsciences.net/release/ubuntu/ `lsb_release -cs` main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/sigsci-release.list $ sudo apt-get update

Installing the NGINX dynamic module

After adding our package repositories, you can install the NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Open Source or NGINX Plus.

Limitations and considerations

Keep the following things in mind when installing the NGINX dynamic module:

Before installing the NGINX dynamic module, you must add our package repositories for your distribution and update repository metadata.

The NGINX dynamic module version that you install must mirror the core version of your NGINX installation. For instance, if you have NGINX 1.18.0 installed, you must install version 1.18.0 of the module.

File names of our NGINX module package versions include the NGINX version that they're compiled against, and in some cases, a build prefix and distribution release (e.g., 1.25.3-715~jammy ). When build numbers exist for the same NGINX version, we recommend installing the package with the highest build number. Appending a wildcard ( * ) to the installation command ensures you install the latest version available for the specified NGINX version. You may need to update your repository metadata (e.g., apt update ) for newer versions.

The module version (distinct from the NGINX version) is available in the package metadata. For details on querying the module version, check out Determining the module version.

Installing the NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Open Source

Our NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Open Source is compiled for NGINX Open Source. To install this module:

Find your NGINX binary version: $ nginx -v If nothing is returned or you get a nginx: not found error, make sure NGINX is correctly installed and available on the applicable shell path. If NGINX has not been installed as a package (e.g., extracted from a tarball), subsequent commands to install packages may fail due to NGINX package dependencies not being met. Identify the appropriate module for your NGINX version. Base your selection on whether you are using the stable, mainline, or distribution-provided release of NGINX: nginx-module-fastly-nxs : use this package for stable (even-numbered) releases of NGINX provided by nginx.org .

: use this package for stable (even-numbered) releases of NGINX provided by . nginx-module-fastly-nxm : use this package for mainline (odd-numbered) releases of NGINX provided by nginx.org .

: use this package for mainline (odd-numbered) releases of NGINX provided by . nginx-module-fastly-nxd : use this package for releases of NGINX provided by your Linux distribution. If you have NGINX on your system but did not install it from nginx.org , you are using a distribution-provided release.

: use this package for releases of NGINX provided by your Linux distribution. If you have NGINX on your system but did not install it from , you are using a distribution-provided release. nginx-module-sigsci-nxo : use this package only if your existing NGINX installation already uses this package. New installations should use the most appropriate of the other three packages. Use your distribution's package manager to install the NGINX dynamic module package for your specific NGINX Open Source release. The version you install must mirror the core version of your NGINX installation. Substitute <nginx-dynamic-module-variation> for the particular package type you are using. Debian / Ubuntu RHEL / CentOS Alpine Linux Amazon Linux To install the latest version of our module, run the following command: $ sudo apt-get install <nginx-dynamic-module-variation> To install a specific version of our module, run the following command, being sure to replace <nginx-core-version> with the NGINX core version you have installed: $ sudo apt-get install <nginx-dynamic-module-variation>=<nginx-core-version>\* For example, if your installed NGINX core version is 1.26.0 , the command would be the following: $ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxs=1.26.0\*

Installing the NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Plus

Our NGINX dynamic module for NGINX Plus is compiled for the NGINX Plus web server maintained by F5. To install this module:

Find your NGINX Plus version: nginx -v For example, in the response below, the NGINX Plus version is R30 : nginx version: nginx/1.25.1 (nginx-plus-r30-p1) If nothing is returned or you get a nginx: not found error, make sure NGINX is correctly installed and available on the applicable shell path. If NGINX has not been installed as a package (e.g., extracted from a tarball), subsequent commands to install packages may fail due to NGINX package dependencies not being met. Use your distributions package manager to install the NGINX dynamic module ( nginx-module-fastly-nxp ) package for your specific NGINX Plus release. The version you install must mirror the version of your NGINX Plus installation. Ubuntu / Debian RHEL / CentOS Alpine Linux Amazon Linux 2 or 1 To install the latest version of our module that is compatible with your NGINX core version, run the following command: $ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxp To install a specific version of our module, run the following command, being sure to replace <nginx-core-version> with the NGINX core version you have installed: $ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxp=<nginx-plus-version>\* For example, if your installed NGINX Plus version is R30 , the command would be the following: $ sudo apt-get install nginx-module-fastly-nxp=30\*

Loading the NGINX dynamic module

After installing the NGINX dynamic module, you need to declare the NGINX dynamic module in your NGINX configuration so that the module loads into NGINX at runtime:

In your NGINX configuration file (often located by default at /etc/nginx/nginx.conf ), use the NGINX load_module directive to load the NGINX dynamic module into NGINX's main context (for instance, under the pid directive). load_module /etc/nginx/modules/ngx_http_fastly_module.so; Run the following command to make sure your changes are valid: $ nginx -t The output will look something like this: nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful Restart NGINX: $ service nginx restart For servers that are not running an init system (e.g., an Alpine container), the following command will reload the configuration: $ nginx -s reload (Optional) Verify the module was successfully loaded: $ cat /var/log/nginx/error.log | grep 'sigsci:' The error.log will look something like this when the module is loaded: 1970/01/01 00:00:00 [notice] 4242#4242: sigsci_init_main_conf: Using default UDS socket: /var/run/sigsci.sock 1970/01/01 00:00:00 [notice] 4242#4242: sigsci:init: setting phase REWRITE: ngx-phase=3 1970/01/01 00:00:00 [notice] 4242#4242: sigsci:sigsci_create_random: initialized random checking 1970/01/01 00:00:00 [notice] 4242#4242: signal process started

Scripting the installation

You can also use a sequence of shell commands to install the NGINX dynamic module. Each command in the sequence sources the output from the previous command as a variable. This can be useful within scripted installations, such as a Dockerfile RUN directive. These examples assume you have installed the stable version of NGINX. Adjust them to suit your chosen version.

Debian / Ubuntu RHEL / CentOS / Amazon Alpine Linux $ module_version=$(apt-cache madison nginx-module-fastly-nxs | grep $(nginx -v 2>&1 | grep -oP 'nginx/\K[0-9.]+') | awk -F'|' '{print $2}' | head -n 1 | xargs) $ apt-get install -y nginx-module-fastly-nxs=$module_version $ unset module_version

Configuring the NGINX dynamic module

The NGINX dynamic module supports the following additional configuration settings.

Name Description Values Section sigsci_enabled Enable or disable the module on (default), off http, server or per location sigsci_debug Enable sigsci_debug only, doesn't affect other modules on , off (default) http sigsci_handler_phase Phase in which the module processes request preaccess , access , precontent , rewrite (default) http sigsci_agent_max_post_len Maximum POST body size in bytes to be sent to agent 0 => don't send post body; else number bytes > 0 (defaults to 100000 ) http sigsci_agent_timeout Agent communication socket timeout in milliseconds Milliseconds > 0 (defaults to 100 ) http sigsci_anomaly_resp_size Maximum response size in bytes. Larger than this is considered anomalous. Bytes > 0 (defaults to 524288 ) http sigsci_anomaly_resp_time Maximum response time in milliseconds. Larger than this is considered anomalous. Milliseconds > 0 (defaults to 1000 ) http sigsci_agent_host The IP address or a path to Unix domain socket the SignalSciences Agent listens on Example: tcp:localhost (defaults to unix:/var/run/sigsci.sock ) http sigsci_agent_port The TCP port that the agent listens on. Note: use only when sigsci_agent_host set to be an IP or hostname. valid TCP port number http sigsci_websocket_enabled Enable or disable WebSocket inspection on , off (default) http, server or per location

sigsci_websocket_enabled is off by default. To enable it, it must be specified in the http section. Thereafter, it may be turned off and on in the server and location sections as needed.

Examples of configuration

Following is an example of setting SignalSciences module parameters in the http section:

# sigsci module settings ## sigsci_debug on; sigsci_agent_timeout 200;

These examples show using location sections with the sigsci_enabled parameter:

# sigsci_enabled set to "on" location /inspect/ { sigsci_enabled on; proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:80/inspect/; }

# sigsci_enabled set to "off" location /noinspect/ { sigsci_enabled off; proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:80/noinspect/; }

Detailed example using server and location sections for the sigsci_websocket_enabled parameter:

http { # must be turned on in global section sigsci_websocket_enabled on; server { ... # turned off for this server section sigsci_websocket_enabled off; # websocket turned on for this location location /websenabled { sigsci_websocket_enabled on; proxy_pass http://websocket; ... } # websocket off for this location since it is off in server location /websdisabled { proxy_pass http://websocket; ... }

