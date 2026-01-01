Traefik plugin install
Traefik is an open-source application proxy that you can use with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF. Our Traefik plugin is adapted from our official Golang module.
Prerequisites
To use the Traefik plugin, you must be running the Next-Gen WAF agent (formerly known as the Signal Sciences agent). The Traefik plugin communicates with the agent, typically over a Unix socket, to send request data for inspection.
Configuring the Traefik plugin
Configuring the plugin involves two steps: loading it in Traefik's static configuration and enabling it as middleware in the dynamic configuration.
Static configuration
Add the plugin to your static configuration file (i.e.,
traefik.yml), as shown below, or provide it via command-line arguments. This tells Traefik to load the plugin.
# traefik.ymlexperimental: plugins: sigsciwaf: moduleName: "github.com/signalsciences/sigsci-traefik-plugin" version: "v1.0.0"
Dynamic configuration
Next, configure the middleware in your dynamic configuration file (i.e.,
dynamic.yml). This is where you can customize the plugin's behavior. Refer to the list of configuration options in the next section for more information.
# dynamic.ymlhttp: routers: my-router: rule: "Host(`example.com`)" service: "my-service" middlewares: - "sigsci-waf" # Enable the middleware for this router
middlewares: sigsci-waf: plugin: sigsciwaf: # All configuration options are optional and have sensible defaults. # See the options list below for more details. agentNetwork: "unix" agentAddress: "/var/run/sigsci.sock" timeout: "100ms"
Configuration settings
You can use these optional configuration settings in your dynamic configuration.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
maxContentLength
int64
|Maximum request body size (in bytes) to inspect.
100000
allowUnknownContentLength
bool
|Allows inspection of request bodies with an unknown length (e.g., chunked encoding).
false
anomalySize
int64
|Response size (in bytes) that triggers an anomaly inspection.
524288 (512KB)
anomalyDuration
string
|Response duration that triggers an anomaly inspection (e.g., "1s").
1s
serverIdentifier
string
|A custom identifier for this server instance.
traefik