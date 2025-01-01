Network requirements

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

When deployed in a self-hosted deployment, the Next-Gen WAF agent requires egress to multiple external endpoints to facilitate actions (e.g., configuration retrieval, updates to rules, and notifications). If installing the required Next-Gen WAF packages via a package manager, the server must also be able to access our external package repositories to retrieve packages and package updates. The sections below describe the Fully Qualified Domain Names (FQDN), and the functionalities they pertain to, that may need to be added to your egress and firewall policies.

CNAME records resolve the endpoints to IP addresses. This means that the IP addresses are subject to change (e.g., when the services behind them scale). For this reason, we recommend allowing traffic to these endpoints by FQDN and not via IP address or IP address range. Allow-listing only IP addresses has the potential to impact the availability of your deployment.

APT installs

For distributions that use Advanced Package Tool (APT) to retrieve our packages, ensure egress to:

FQDN Port Protocols Description apt.signalsciences.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Repository URL dl.signalsciences.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Used for GPG key verification on upgrade and install d3fo0g5hm7lbuv.cloudfront.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Cached package objects via packagecloud

DNF and YUM installs

For distributions that use Dandified Yum (DNF) and Yellowdog Updater (YUM) for packaging, ensure egress to:

FQDN Port Protocols Description yum.signalsciences.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Repository URL dl.signalsciences.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Used for GPG key verification on upgrade and install d3fo0g5hm7lbuv.cloudfront.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Cached package objects via packagecloud

APK installs

For distributions that use Alpine Package Keeper (APK) for packaging, ensure egress to:

FQDN Port Protocols Description apk.signalsciences.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Repository URL and GPG key location

For direct package downloads and the agent auto-update service, ensure egress to:

FQDN Port Protocols Description dl.signalsciences.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Repository URL dl-signalsciences-net.s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com 443 TCP/HTTPS Repository URL

Next-Gen WAF endpoints

The Next-Gen WAF endpoints are fronted on the Fastly CDN or on AWS in a configuration failover scenario. If the Next-Gen WAF agent is unable to download from the Fastly CDN, it will fall back to downloading directly from an AWS S3 bucket with an additional fallback to a secondary bucket in a second region until it can download from the Fastly CDN or a primary S3 bucket again.

The agent communicates with the following endpoints:

FQDN Port Protocols Description c.signalsciences.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Next-Gen WAF collector endpoint wafconf.signalsciences.net 443 TCP/HTTPS Primary configuration endpoint sigsci-agent-wafconf.s3.amazonaws.com 443 TCP/HTTPS Failover configuration endpoint sigsci-agent-wafconf-us-west-2.s3.amazonaws.com 443 TCP/HTTPS Secondary failover configuration endpoint

