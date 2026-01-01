Google Cloud Service Extensions
The Next-Gen WAF agent integrates with Google Cloud Service Extensions as a user-managed callout backend service, enabling real-time traffic inspection and security enforcement within Google Cloud Load Balancer's request processing pipeline.
Prerequisites
- Copy the agent keys for your workspace. You will need them when configuring the deployment.
- Google Cloud project with Service Extensions API, Compute Engine API and Network Services API enabled
- Appropriate IAM permissions for creating Service Extensions and backend services
- HTTP/2 and gRPC support in your deployment infrastructure
How the Fastly WAF Service Extensions integration works
The Google Cloud Load Balancer invokes the Service Extension, which communicates with the Next-Gen WAF agent via gRPC using Envoy's external processing protocol throughout the request lifecycle. Review a sample deployment scenario.
|Processing stage
|Description
REQUEST_HEADERS
|Load balancer sends HTTP/HTTPS request headers to the Next-Gen WAF agent for inspection. The agent analyzes headers against active rules and threshold configurations.
REQUEST_BODY
|Load balancer streams request body chunks to the Next-Gen WAF agent. The agent inspects payload data and can block malicious requests or tag suspicious content.
RESPONSE_HEADERS
|Load balancer sends response headers to the Next-Gen WAF agent for further analysis.
Configure the Next-Gen WAF agent callout backend service
This section describes how to configure a user-managed callout backend service.
Prepare your load balancer and test client
Create and configure an Application Load Balancer that supports extensions. For this example, set up a regional internal Application Load Balancer with VM instance group backends. Use the sample values mentioned.
Create and set up the callout backend service
Create a virtual machine (VM) instance for the callout backend service that's running the Next-Gen WAF agent.REGION=us-west2ZONE=us-west2-agcloud compute instances create callouts-vm \--zone=$ZONE \--network=lb-network \--subnet=backend-subnet \--machine-type=e2-medium \--image-family=cos-stable \--image-project=cos-cloud \--tags=allow-ssh,load-balanced-backend \--metadata-from-file=startup-script=startup-script-tls.sh
Create a startup script named
startup-script-tls.sh. The following example shows the general structure of the script. Replace the placeholder values with your own configuration.
IMPORTANT: Ensure that the gRPC server is configured to use TLS. Without TLS, connections to the extension server fail.cat >startup-script-tls.sh <<EOF#!/bin/bash# Create certificate directorymkdir -p /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci# Generate self-signed certificates for the gRPC serviceopenssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:4096 \-keyout /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem \-out /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem \-days 365 -nodes \-subj "/C=US/ST=CA/L=SF/O=Fastly/CN=ext11.com"# Set proper permissions for the sigsci user inside the containerchmod 644 /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pemchmod 644 /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem# Start Signal Sciences agent with TLS configurationdocker run -d \--name sigsci-agent \--restart unless-stopped \-p 443:443 \-v /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci:/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci:ro \-e SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID=<YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_ID> \-e SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY=<YOUR_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY> \-e SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR=GCP \-e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS=0.0.0.0:443 \-e SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED=true \-e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_CERT=/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem \-e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_KEY=/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem \signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest# Log startup completionecho "Signal Sciences agent with TLS started at $(date)" >> /var/log/startup.logEOF
Add the VM to an unmanaged instance group, create a callout backend service, and add a backend, as demonstrated in the sample script below. For detailed explanations of each command, refer to Google Cloud's documentation.REGION=us-west2ZONE=us-west2-agcloud compute instances create callouts-vm \--zone=$ZONE \--network=lb-network \--subnet=backend-subnet \--machine-type=e2-medium \--image-family=cos-stable \--image-project=cos-cloud \--tags=allow-ssh,load-balanced-backend \--metadata-from-file=startup-script=startup-script-tls.sh##### Add the VM to an unmanaged instance group# add the VM to an unmanaged instance groupgcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged create callouts-ig \--zone=$ZONE# set port for instance groupgcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged set-named-ports callouts-ig \--named-ports=http:80,grpc:443 \--zone=$ZONE# add the new VM to the unmanaged instance groupgcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged add-instances callouts-ig \--zone=$ZONE \--instances=callouts-vm####### create a callout backend service and add a backend# Create a basic HTTP health check for the instance# health check protocol of agent needs to be: Protocol gRPC with TLSgcloud compute health-checks create grpc-with-tls callouts-hc \--region=$REGION \--port=443# Create a callout backend service that uses the HTTP/2 protocolgcloud compute backend-services create l7-ilb-callout-service \--load-balancing-scheme=INTERNAL_MANAGED \--protocol=HTTP2 \--port-name=grpc \--health-checks=callouts-hc \--health-checks-region=$REGION \--region=$REGION# Add the instance group with the extension server as a backend to the backend service. The instance group runs the ext_proc service.gcloud compute backend-services add-backend l7-ilb-callout-service \--balancing-mode=UTILIZATION \--instance-group=callouts-ig \--instance-group-zone=$ZONE \--region=$REGION
Create a Service Extension configuration file
Create a traffic extension configuration file named
traffic.yaml. The following example shows the general structure of the script. Modify the configuration based on the extension type you're using.name: traffic-extforwardingRules:- https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/<PROJECT_ID>/regions/us-west2/forwardingRules/l7-ilb-forwarding-ruleloadBalancingScheme: INTERNAL_MANAGEDextensionChains:- name: "chain1"matchCondition:celExpression: 'request.path.startsWith("/")'extensions:- name: 'ext11'authority: ext11.comservice: https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/<PROJECT_ID>/regions/us-west2/backendServices/l7-ilb-callout-servicefailOpen: truetimeout: 0.1smetadata:"key": "value""fr": "forwarding_rule_id"supportedEvents:- REQUEST_HEADERS- REQUEST_BODY- RESPONSE_HEADERS
Import the traffic extension.gcloud service-extensions lb-traffic-extensions import traffic-ext \--source=traffic.yaml \--location=$REGION
Verify the Service Extension is active.gcloud service-extensions lb-route-extensions describe traffic-ext \--location=$REGION
The Service Extension should automatically apply to requests matching the
celExpression: 'request.path.startsWith("/")'forwarding rule specified in the configuration.
Monitor and troubleshoot
Enable Debugging and Check Next-Gen WAF agent logs
Add the following environment variable to the callout backend service.-e SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY=3 \
Add the environment variable to
startup-script-tls.sh.
Delete the existing VM.gcloud compute instances delete callouts-vm --zone=$ZONE
Recreate the VM.
Add the VM back to the unmanaged instance group.gcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged add-instances callouts-ig --zone=$ZONE --instances=callouts-vm
SSH into the VM.gcloud compute ssh callouts-vm --zone=$ZONE
View docker logs.docker logs sigsci-agent -f
Common troubleshooting steps
Verify Next-Gen WAF agent health status: Ensure the
callouts-vminstance is healthy and reachable by the load balancers health checks.gcloud compute backend-services get-health l7-ilb-callout-service --region=$REGION
Verify health check protocol: The Next-Gen WAF agent uses
GRPC_WITH_TLS.