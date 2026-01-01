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Google Cloud Service Extensions

The Next-Gen WAF agent integrates with Google Cloud Service Extensions as a user-managed callout backend service, enabling real-time traffic inspection and security enforcement within Google Cloud Load Balancer's request processing pipeline.

Prerequisites

  • Copy the agent keys for your workspace. You will need them when configuring the deployment.
  • Google Cloud project with Service Extensions API, Compute Engine API and Network Services API enabled
  • Appropriate IAM permissions for creating Service Extensions and backend services
  • HTTP/2 and gRPC support in your deployment infrastructure

How the Fastly WAF Service Extensions integration works

The Google Cloud Load Balancer invokes the Service Extension, which communicates with the Next-Gen WAF agent via gRPC using Envoy's external processing protocol throughout the request lifecycle. Review a sample deployment scenario.

Processing stageDescription
REQUEST_HEADERSLoad balancer sends HTTP/HTTPS request headers to the Next-Gen WAF agent for inspection. The agent analyzes headers against active rules and threshold configurations.
REQUEST_BODYLoad balancer streams request body chunks to the Next-Gen WAF agent. The agent inspects payload data and can block malicious requests or tag suspicious content.
RESPONSE_HEADERSLoad balancer sends response headers to the Next-Gen WAF agent for further analysis.

Configure the Next-Gen WAF agent callout backend service

This section describes how to configure a user-managed callout backend service.

Prepare your load balancer and test client

  1. Create and configure an Application Load Balancer that supports extensions. For this example, set up a regional internal Application Load Balancer with VM instance group backends. Use the sample values mentioned.

  2. Create a client VM for testing.

Create and set up the callout backend service

  1. Create a virtual machine (VM) instance for the callout backend service that's running the Next-Gen WAF agent.

    REGION=us-west2
    ZONE=us-west2-a
    

    gcloud compute instances create callouts-vm \
      --zone=$ZONE \
      --network=lb-network \
      --subnet=backend-subnet \
      --machine-type=e2-medium \
      --image-family=cos-stable \
      --image-project=cos-cloud \
      --tags=allow-ssh,load-balanced-backend \
      --metadata-from-file=startup-script=startup-script-tls.sh

  2. Create a startup script named startup-script-tls.sh. The following example shows the general structure of the script. Replace the placeholder values with your own configuration.

    IMPORTANT: Ensure that the gRPC server is configured to use TLS. Without TLS, connections to the extension server fail.

    cat >startup-script-tls.sh <<EOF
      #!/bin/bash
      # Create certificate directory
      mkdir -p /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci
    

      # Generate self-signed certificates for the gRPC service
      openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:4096 \
        -keyout /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem \
        -out /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem \
        -days 365 -nodes \
        -subj "/C=US/ST=CA/L=SF/O=Fastly/CN=ext11.com"
    

      # Set proper permissions for the sigsci user inside the container
      chmod 644 /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem
      chmod 644 /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem
    

      # Start Signal Sciences agent with TLS configuration
      docker run -d \
        --name sigsci-agent \
        --restart unless-stopped \
        -p 443:443 \
        -v /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci:/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci:ro \
        -e SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID=<YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_ID> \
        -e SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY=<YOUR_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY> \
        -e SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR=GCP \
        -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS=0.0.0.0:443 \
        -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED=true \
        -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_CERT=/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem \
        -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_KEY=/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem \
        signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest
    

      # Log startup completion
      echo "Signal Sciences agent with TLS started at $(date)" >> /var/log/startup.log
    EOF

  3. Add the VM to an unmanaged instance group, create a callout backend service, and add a backend, as demonstrated in the sample script below. For detailed explanations of each command, refer to Google Cloud's documentation. 

    REGION=us-west2
    ZONE=us-west2-a
    

    gcloud compute instances create callouts-vm \
      --zone=$ZONE \
      --network=lb-network \
      --subnet=backend-subnet \
      --machine-type=e2-medium \
      --image-family=cos-stable \
      --image-project=cos-cloud \
      --tags=allow-ssh,load-balanced-backend \
      --metadata-from-file=startup-script=startup-script-tls.sh
    

    ##### Add the VM to an unmanaged instance group
    

    # add the VM to an unmanaged instance group
    gcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged create callouts-ig \
      --zone=$ZONE
    # set port for instance group
    gcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged set-named-ports callouts-ig \
      --named-ports=http:80,grpc:443 \
      --zone=$ZONE
    # add the new VM to the unmanaged instance group
    gcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged add-instances callouts-ig \
      --zone=$ZONE \
      --instances=callouts-vm
    

    ####### create a callout backend service and add a backend
    # Create a basic HTTP health check for the instance
    # health check protocol of agent needs to be: Protocol gRPC with TLS
    gcloud compute health-checks create grpc-with-tls callouts-hc \
      --region=$REGION \
      --port=443
    # Create a callout backend service that uses the HTTP/2 protocol
    gcloud compute backend-services create l7-ilb-callout-service \
      --load-balancing-scheme=INTERNAL_MANAGED \
      --protocol=HTTP2 \
      --port-name=grpc \
      --health-checks=callouts-hc \
      --health-checks-region=$REGION \
      --region=$REGION
    

    # Add the instance group with the extension server as a backend to the backend service. The instance group runs the ext_proc service.
    gcloud compute backend-services add-backend l7-ilb-callout-service \
      --balancing-mode=UTILIZATION \
      --instance-group=callouts-ig \
      --instance-group-zone=$ZONE \
      --region=$REGION

Create a Service Extension configuration file

  1. Create a traffic extension configuration file named traffic.yaml. The following example shows the general structure of the script. Modify the configuration based on the extension type you're using.

    name: traffic-ext
    forwardingRules:
    - https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/<PROJECT_ID>/regions/us-west2/forwardingRules/l7-ilb-forwarding-rule
    loadBalancingScheme: INTERNAL_MANAGED
    extensionChains:
    - name: "chain1"
      matchCondition:
        celExpression: 'request.path.startsWith("/")'
      extensions:
      - name: 'ext11'
        authority: ext11.com
        service: https://www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/<PROJECT_ID>/regions/us-west2/backendServices/l7-ilb-callout-service
        failOpen: true
        timeout: 0.1s
        metadata:
          "key": "value"
          "fr": "forwarding_rule_id"
        supportedEvents:
        - REQUEST_HEADERS
        - REQUEST_BODY
        - RESPONSE_HEADERS

  2. Import the traffic extension.

    gcloud service-extensions lb-traffic-extensions import traffic-ext \
        --source=traffic.yaml \
        --location=$REGION

  3. Verify the Service Extension is active.

    gcloud service-extensions lb-route-extensions describe traffic-ext \
      --location=$REGION

    The Service Extension should automatically apply to requests matching the celExpression: 'request.path.startsWith("/")' forwarding rule specified in the configuration.

Monitor and troubleshoot

Enable Debugging and Check Next-Gen WAF agent logs

  1. Add the following environment variable to the callout backend service.

    -e SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY=3 \

  2. Add the environment variable to startup-script-tls.sh.

  3. Delete the existing VM.

    gcloud compute instances delete callouts-vm --zone=$ZONE

  4. Recreate the VM.

  5. Add the VM back to the unmanaged instance group.

    gcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged add-instances callouts-ig --zone=$ZONE --instances=callouts-vm

  6. SSH into the VM.

    gcloud compute ssh callouts-vm --zone=$ZONE

  7. View docker logs.

    docker logs sigsci-agent -f

Common troubleshooting steps

  • Verify Next-Gen WAF agent health status: Ensure the callouts-vm instance is healthy and reachable by the load balancers health checks.

    gcloud compute backend-services get-health l7-ilb-callout-service --region=$REGION

  • Verify health check protocol: The Next-Gen WAF agent uses GRPC_WITH_TLS.

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