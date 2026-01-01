Google Cloud Service Extensions

The Next-Gen WAF agent integrates with Google Cloud Service Extensions as a user-managed callout backend service, enabling real-time traffic inspection and security enforcement within Google Cloud Load Balancer's request processing pipeline.

Prerequisites

Copy the agent keys for your workspace. You will need them when configuring the deployment.

Google Cloud project with Service Extensions API, Compute Engine API and Network Services API enabled

Appropriate IAM permissions for creating Service Extensions and backend services

HTTP/2 and gRPC support in your deployment infrastructure

How the Fastly WAF Service Extensions integration works

The Google Cloud Load Balancer invokes the Service Extension, which communicates with the Next-Gen WAF agent via gRPC using Envoy's external processing protocol throughout the request lifecycle. Review a sample deployment scenario.

Processing stage Description REQUEST_HEADERS Load balancer sends HTTP/HTTPS request headers to the Next-Gen WAF agent for inspection. The agent analyzes headers against active rules and threshold configurations. REQUEST_BODY Load balancer streams request body chunks to the Next-Gen WAF agent. The agent inspects payload data and can block malicious requests or tag suspicious content. RESPONSE_HEADERS Load balancer sends response headers to the Next-Gen WAF agent for further analysis.

Configure the Next-Gen WAF agent callout backend service

This section describes how to configure a user-managed callout backend service.

Prepare your load balancer and test client

Create and set up the callout backend service

Create a virtual machine (VM) instance for the callout backend service that's running the Next-Gen WAF agent. REGION=us-west2 ZONE=us-west2-a gcloud compute instances create callouts-vm \ --zone=$ZONE \ --network=lb-network \ --subnet=backend-subnet \ --machine-type=e2-medium \ --image-family=cos-stable \ --image-project=cos-cloud \ --tags=allow-ssh,load-balanced-backend \ --metadata-from-file=startup-script=startup-script-tls.sh Create a startup script named startup-script-tls.sh . The following example shows the general structure of the script. Replace the placeholder values with your own configuration. IMPORTANT: Ensure that the gRPC server is configured to use TLS. Without TLS, connections to the extension server fail. cat >startup-script-tls.sh <<EOF #!/bin/bash # Create certificate directory mkdir -p /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci # Generate self-signed certificates for the gRPC service openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:4096 \ -keyout /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem \ -out /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem \ -days 365 -nodes \ -subj "/C=US/ST=CA/L=SF/O=Fastly/CN=ext11.com" # Set proper permissions for the sigsci user inside the container chmod 644 /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem chmod 644 /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem # Start Signal Sciences agent with TLS configuration docker run -d \ --name sigsci-agent \ --restart unless-stopped \ -p 443:443 \ -v /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci:/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci:ro \ -e SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID=<YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_ID> \ -e SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY=<YOUR_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY> \ -e SIGSCI_SERVER_FLAVOR=GCP \ -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS=0.0.0.0:443 \ -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED=true \ -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_CERT=/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem \ -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_KEY=/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem \ signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest # Log startup completion echo "Signal Sciences agent with TLS started at $(date)" >> /var/log/startup.log EOF Add the VM to an unmanaged instance group, create a callout backend service, and add a backend, as demonstrated in the sample script below. For detailed explanations of each command, refer to Google Cloud's documentation. REGION=us-west2 ZONE=us-west2-a gcloud compute instances create callouts-vm \ --zone=$ZONE \ --network=lb-network \ --subnet=backend-subnet \ --machine-type=e2-medium \ --image-family=cos-stable \ --image-project=cos-cloud \ --tags=allow-ssh,load-balanced-backend \ --metadata-from-file=startup-script=startup-script-tls.sh ##### Add the VM to an unmanaged instance group # add the VM to an unmanaged instance group gcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged create callouts-ig \ --zone=$ZONE # set port for instance group gcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged set-named-ports callouts-ig \ --named-ports=http:80,grpc:443 \ --zone=$ZONE # add the new VM to the unmanaged instance group gcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged add-instances callouts-ig \ --zone=$ZONE \ --instances=callouts-vm ####### create a callout backend service and add a backend # Create a basic HTTP health check for the instance # health check protocol of agent needs to be: Protocol gRPC with TLS gcloud compute health-checks create grpc-with-tls callouts-hc \ --region=$REGION \ --port=443 # Create a callout backend service that uses the HTTP/2 protocol gcloud compute backend-services create l7-ilb-callout-service \ --load-balancing-scheme=INTERNAL_MANAGED \ --protocol=HTTP2 \ --port-name=grpc \ --health-checks=callouts-hc \ --health-checks-region=$REGION \ --region=$REGION # Add the instance group with the extension server as a backend to the backend service. The instance group runs the ext_proc service. gcloud compute backend-services add-backend l7-ilb-callout-service \ --balancing-mode=UTILIZATION \ --instance-group=callouts-ig \ --instance-group-zone=$ZONE \ --region=$REGION

Create a Service Extension configuration file

Create a traffic extension configuration file named traffic.yaml . The following example shows the general structure of the script. Modify the configuration based on the extension type you're using. name : traffic - ext forwardingRules : - https : //www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/<PROJECT_ID > /regions/us - west2/forwardingRules/l7 - ilb - forwarding - rule loadBalancingScheme : INTERNAL_MANAGED extensionChains : - name : "chain1" matchCondition : celExpression : 'request.path.startsWith("/")' extensions : - name : 'ext11' authority : ext11.com service : https : //www.googleapis.com/compute/v1/projects/<PROJECT_ID > /regions/us - west2/backendServices/l7 - ilb - callout - service failOpen : true timeout : 0.1s metadata : "key" : "value" "fr" : "forwarding_rule_id" supportedEvents : - REQUEST_HEADERS - REQUEST_BODY - RESPONSE_HEADERS Import the traffic extension. gcloud service-extensions lb-traffic-extensions import traffic-ext \ --source=traffic.yaml \ --location=$REGION Verify the Service Extension is active. gcloud service-extensions lb-route-extensions describe traffic-ext \ --location=$REGION The Service Extension should automatically apply to requests matching the celExpression: 'request.path.startsWith("/")' forwarding rule specified in the configuration.

Monitor and troubleshoot

Enable Debugging and Check Next-Gen WAF agent logs

Add the following environment variable to the callout backend service. -e SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY=3 \ Add the environment variable to startup-script-tls.sh . Delete the existing VM. gcloud compute instances delete callouts-vm --zone=$ZONE Recreate the VM. Add the VM back to the unmanaged instance group. gcloud compute instance-groups unmanaged add-instances callouts-ig --zone=$ZONE --instances=callouts-vm SSH into the VM. gcloud compute ssh callouts-vm --zone=$ZONE View docker logs. docker logs sigsci-agent -f

Common troubleshooting steps

Verify Next-Gen WAF agent health status: Ensure the callouts-vm instance is healthy and reachable by the load balancers health checks. gcloud compute backend-services get-health l7-ilb-callout-service --region=$REGION

Verify health check protocol: The Next-Gen WAF agent uses GRPC_WITH_TLS .

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