Heroku installation

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed with Heroku. The installation process is compatible with any of the language buildpacks.

Prerequisites

Copy the agent keys for the site that you want the agent to be able to access. You will use the agent keys when configuring the Next-Gen WAF agent package.

Installation

Log in to Heroku. $ heroku login Add the Signal Sciences buildpack to your application settings. $ heroku buildpacks:add --index 1 https://dl.signalsciences.net/sigsci-heroku-buildpack/sigsci-heroku-buildpack_latest.tgz The Signal Sciences buildpack must run first or before your application's primary buildpack. In your Procfile file, add sigsci/bin/sigsci-start so it precedes your existing start command: web: sigsci/bin/sigsci-start YOUR-APPLICATION'S-START-COMMAND Example: web: sigsci/bin/sigsci-start node index.js Add the Next-Gen WAF agent keys to your application's environment variables. $ heroku config:set SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID=access-key-goes-here $ heroku config:set SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY=secret-key-goes-here Deploy your application. Heroku applications are typically deployed with the following commands: $ git add . $ git commit -m "my comment here" $ git push heroku main

Configuration

Each time you deploy your application, Heroku will automatically assign a new random name for the agent. An agent name for each deployment can be specified by setting the SIGSCI_SERVER_HOSTNAME environment variable: $ heroku config:set SIGSCI_SERVER_HOSTNAME=agent-name

Agent access logging can be enabled by setting the SIGSCI_REVERSE_PROXY_ACCESSLOG environment variable: $ heroku config:set SIGSCI_REVERSE_PROXY_ACCESSLOG /tmp/sigsci_access.log

The buildpack will install the latest version of the Next-Gen WAF agent by default. You can specify which agent version to install by setting the SIGSCI_AGENT_VERSION environment variable: $ heroku config:set SIGSCI_AGENT_VERSION=1.15.3

Additional configuration options are listed on the agent configuration page.

