OpenShift installation

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

The Next-Gen WAF agent can be deployed on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

Installation

Installing the Next-Gen WAF module and agent in an OpenShift container is similar to a typical Red Hat installation. However, the primary difference for an OpenShift container installation is all processes must run under a non root account. To meet this requirement, the only extra step is configuring the module and agent to use a socket file that the non root account has read/write access to.

Installing the agent

Follow the agent installation instructions for Red Hat.

Configuring the agent

There are three options for configuring the socket file location. Use the option that works best for your container build process. The examples below use a directory that a non root user would have access to. You can specify a different location, but ensure your non root user account has the read/write permissions to that location.

You can set the SIGSCI_RPC_ADDRESS environment variable in your Dockerfile: ENV SIGSCI_RPC_ADDRESS unix:/tmp/sigsci.sock

You can export the SIGSCI_RPC_ADDRESS environment variable in a script when your container starts: $ export SIGSCI_RPC_ADDRESS=unix:/tmp/sigsci.sock

You can set the rpc-address configuration option in your agent configuration file (by default at /etc/sigsci/agent.conf ): rpc-address="unix:/tmp/sigsci.sock"

Additional agent configuration options are listed on the agent configuration page.

Installing and configuring the module

Install and configure your module following one of these sets of instructions.

Apache module install

Follow the Apache module installation instructions for Red Hat.

In your Apache configuration file ( httpd.conf ), add the AgentHost directive after the Next-Gen WAF module is called:

AgentHost "/tmp/sigsci.sock"

NGINX module install

Follow the NGINX module installation instructions for Red Hat.

Update the sigsci.agenthost directive in the module's configuration file located at /opt/sigsci/nginx/sigsci.conf . You will need to remove -- to uncomment the line:

sigsci.agenthost = "unix:/tmp/sigsci.sock"

Example Dockerfile

Below is an example section of a Dockerfile that installs the Next-Gen WAF agent and module (for Apache HTTPD Server) and configures them to use a socket file location accessible to a non root account.

... # Add the package repository RUN echo "[sigsci_release]" > /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo && \ echo "name=sigsci_release" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo && \ echo "baseurl=https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/el/7/\$basearch" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo && \ echo "repo_gpgcheck=1" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo && \ echo "gpgcheck=0" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo && \ echo "enabled=1" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo && \ echo "gpgkey=https://yum.signalsciences.net/release/gpgkey" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo && \ echo "sslverify=1" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo && \ echo "sslcacert=/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/sigsci.repo # Install the Next-Gen WAF agent RUN yum -y install sigsci-agent # Configure the Next-Gen WAF agent ENV SIGSCI_RPC_ADDRESS=unix:/tmp/sigsci.sock # Install the Next-Gen WAF module RUN yum install -y sigsci-module-apache # Configure your web server with the Next-Gen WAF module # In this example, we enable the module with Apache RUN echo "LoadModule signalsciences_module /etc/httpd/modules/mod_signalsciences.so" >> /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf && \ echo 'AgentHost "/tmp/sigsci.sock"' >> /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf ...

