PaaS overview

This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.

About Platform as a Service (PaaS)

The Next-Gen WAF agent can be easily deployed by the PaaS platforms listed below. The installation process is compatible with any of the language buildpacks.

Platforms

If you prefer to install the agent by OS, check out our Getting started with the agent guide.

