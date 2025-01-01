Package downloads
This guide only applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel, you can only deploy the Next-Gen WAF with the Edge WAF deployment method.
Agent
The Next-Gen WAF agent supports different combinations of operating systems and architecture types.
Download the latest version of the agent or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the agent that you want to use.
Click the name of the operating system you want to use. Options include Alpine, CentOS or RHEL, Debian, Linux, Ubuntu, and Windows.
Click the version of the operating system that you want to use.
Click the file name of the agent package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every agent package version is
sigsci-agent.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF agent.
os-version: the version of the operating system (OS).
architecture-type: the architecture type. Types include ARM64 and AMD64.
file-type: the type of file.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name]_[package-version]~[os-version]_[architecture-type].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
sigsci-agent_4.58.0~jammy_amd64.debpackage version as follows:
base-name
package-version
os-version
architecture-type
file-type
sigsci-agent
4.58.0 Jammy AMD64 DEB
Apache
The Apache module supports different combinations of operating systems for the x86_64 (AMD64) architecture type. Download the latest version or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the name of the operating system you want to use. Options include Alpine, CentOS or RHEL, Debian, and Ubuntu.
Click the version of the operating system that you want to use.
Click the file name of the module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every module package version is
sigsci-module-apache.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF module.
architecture-type: the architecture type, which is x86_64 (AMD64) for all Apache module packages.
os-version: the version of the operating system (OS). Alpine packages do not use this element.
file-type: the type of file.
Element delimiters in the file name depend on the OS of the package. File names are assembled as follows:
Operating system Naming convention Alpine
[base-name]_[package-version]_[architecture-type].[file-type]
CentOS or RHEL
[base-name]-[package-version].[os-version].[architecture-type].[file-type]
Debian
[base-name]_[package-version]-[os-version]_[architecture-type].[file-type]
Ubuntu
[base-name]_[package-version]-[os-version]_[architecture-type].[file-type]
The following table demonstrates how you can break down file names into their elements:
file-name
base-name
package-version
os-version
architecture-type
file-type
sigsci-module-apache_1.8.0_x86_64.apk
sigsci-module-apache
1.8.0 x86_64 APK
sigsci-module-apache-1.8.0.el8-1.x86_64.rpm
sigsci-module-apache
1.8.0 el8-1 x86_64 RPM
HAProxy
Download the latest version of the HAProxy module package or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the name of the operating system you want to use. Options include Alpine, CentOS or RHEL, Debian, and Ubuntu.
Click the version of the operating system that you want to use.
Click the file name of the module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every module package version is
sigsci-module-haproxy.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF module.
os-version: the version of the operating system (OS).
architecture-type: the architecture type. Types include AMD64 or both AMD64 and ARM64.
file-type: the type of file.
Element delimiters in the file name depend on the OS of the package. File names are assembled as follows:
Operating system Naming convention Alpine, Debian, Ubuntu
[base-name]_[package-version]-[os-version]_[architecture-type].[file-type]
CentOS or RHEL
[base-name]-[package-version]_[os-version].[architecture-type].[file-type]
The following table demonstrates how you can break down file names into their elements:
file-name
base-name
package-version
os-version
architecture-type
file-type
sigsci-module-haproxy_1.3.1-3.6_all.apk
sigsci-module-haproxy
1.3.1 3.6 ARM64, AMD64 APK
sigsci-module-haproxy-1.3.1_el8-1.noarch.rpm
sigsci-module-haproxy
1.3.1 el8-1 AMD64 RPM
Heroku
Download the latest version of the Heroku module or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the file name of the module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every module package version is
sigsci-heroku-buildpack.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF module.
file-type: the type of file.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name]-[package-version].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
sigsci-heroku-buildpack-0.2.2.tgzpackage version as follows:
base-name
package-version
file-type
sigsci-heroku-buildpack
0.2.2 TGZ
IBM Cloud
Download the latest version of the IBM Cloud module or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the file name of the module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every module package version is
sigsci-bluemix-buildpack.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF module.
file-type: the type of file.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name]-[package-version].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
sigsci-bluemix-buildpack-1.0.2.tgzpackage version as follows:
base-name
package-version
file-type
sigsci-bluemix-buildpack
1.0.2 TGZ
IIS
Download the latest version of the IIS module package or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the file name of the module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every module package version is
sigsci-module-iis.
architecture-type: the architecture type, which is x64 (AMD64) for all ISS module packages.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF module.
file-type: the type of file.
File names are assembled as follows:[base-name]-[architecture-type]-[package-version].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
sigsci-module-iis-x64-3.3.0.msipackage file name as follows:
base-name
architecture-type
package-version
file-type
sigsci-module-iis
x64 3.3.0 MSI
Optionally, click the file name of the related Secure Hash Algorithm 256-bit (SHA-256) key to download it. You can use the key to validate the module package that you downloaded.
Java
Download the latest version of the Java module package or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site. The Java module directory appears.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the file name of the files that you want to download. Relevant files are as follows:
- JAR: a JAR file with the compiled source code for the module. The file name contains the base name (i.e.,
sigsci-module-java), the module version, and the file type. For example, the JAR file name for module version 2.5.1 is
sigsci-module-java-2.5.1.jar.
- Javadoc JAR: - a JAR file with a documentation static HTML site for the module. The file name contains the base name (i.e.,
sigsci-module-java), the module version, the JAR type (i.e.,
javadoc), and the file type. For example, the Javadoc JAR file name for module version 2.5.1 is
sigsci-module-java-2.5.1-javadoc.jar.
- Shaded JAR: - a JAR file with the compiled module source code and the code for all library dependencies. The file name contains the base name (i.e.,
sigsci-module-java), the module version, the JAR type (i.e.,
shaded), and the file type. For example, the shaded JAR file name for module version 2.5.1 is
sigsci-module-java-2.5.1-shaded.jar.
- Sources JAR: a JAR file with the module source code that hasn't been compiled. The file name contains the base name (i.e.,
sigsci-module-java), the module version, the JAR type (i.e.,
sources), and the file type. For example, the sources JAR file name for module version 2.5.1 is
sigsci-module-java-2.5.1-sources.jar.
- JAR: a JAR file with the compiled source code for the module. The file name contains the base name (i.e.,
.NET
Download the latest version of the .NET module package or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the file name of the module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every module package version is
SignalSciences.Module.DotNet.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF module.
file-type: the type of file.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name].[package-version].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
SignalSciences.Module.DotNet.1.6.1.nupkgpackage version as follows:
base-name
package-version
file-type
SignalSciences.Module.DotNet
1.6.1 NUPKG
.NET Core
Follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the file name of the module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every module package version is
SignalSciences.Module.DotNetCore.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF module.
file-type: the type of file.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name].[package-version].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
SignalSciences.Module.DotNetCore.1.3.0.nupkgpackage version as follows:
base-name
package-version
file-type
SignalSciences.Module.DotNetCore
1.3.0 NUPKG
Next-Gen WAF core command line utility
Download the latest version of Next-Gen WAF core command line utility (
ngwafctl) or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the utility that you want to use.
Click the name of the operating system you want to use. Options include Darwin, Linux, and Windows.
Click the file name of the utility package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every utility package version is
ngwafctl.
package-version: the version of the utility.
os: the type of the operating system (OS).
architecture-type: the architecture type. Types include ARM64 and AMD64.
file-type: the type of file.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name]_[package-version]_[os]_[architecture-type].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
ngwafctl_1.0.0_linux_arm64.tar.gzpackage version as follows:
base-name
package-version
os
architecture-type
file-type
ngwafctl
1.0.0 Linux ARM64 TAR.GZ
NGINX
The NGINX module supports different combinations of NGINX versions, operating systems, and architecture types. Download the latest version of the module, download a specific version for CentOS or RHEL, Debian, or Ubuntu, or download a specific version for Alpine.
NGINX for Alpine
To download a specific version of the NGINX module for Alpine, follow these steps:
Navigate to the download site for Alpine. The NGINX module directory appears.
Click the version of Alpine that you want to use.
Click the main/ directory link.
Click the architecture type that you use. Options include ARM64 (AArch64) and AMD64 (x86_64).
Click the file name of the Alpine NGINX module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every NGINX module package version is
nginx-module-fastlyor
nginx-module-sigsci.
nginx-type: the type of NGINX server that you're running. Types include open source Stable NGINX (NXS), open source Mainline NGINX (NXM), open source distribution-provided NGINX (NXD), and NGINX Plus (NXP).
nginx-version: the version of the NGINX server.
alpine-build-number: the build number of the Alpine version.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name]-[nginx-type]-[nginx-version]-[package-version]-[alpine-build-number].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
nginx-module-fastly-nxp-1.21.6-r1024.apkpackage version as follows:
base-name
nginx-type
nginx-version
alpine-build-number
file-type
nginx-module-fastly
NGINX Plus 1.21.6 r1024 APK
NGINX for CentOS or RHEL, Debian, or Ubuntu
To download a specific version of the NGINX module for CentOS or RHEL, Debian, or Ubuntu, follow these steps:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the package that you want to use.
Click the name of the operating system you want to use. Options include CentOS or RHEL, Debian, and Ubuntu. If you want to use Alpine, follow the Alpine package download instructions.
Click the version of the operating system that you want to use.
Click the file name of the NGINX module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every NGINX module package version is
nginx-module-fastlyor
nginx-module-sigsci.
nginx-type: the type of NGINX server that you're running. Types include open source Stable NGINX (NXS), open source Mainline NGINX (NXM), open source distribution-provided NGINX (NXD), and NGINX Plus (NXP).
nginx-version: the version of the NGINX server.
nginx-build-number: the build number of the NGINX version.
os-version: the version of the operating system (OS).
architecture-type: the architecture type. Types include ARM64 (AArch64) and AMD64 (x86_64).
file-type: the type of file.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name]-[nginx-type]_[nginx-version]-[nginx-build-number]~[os-version]_[architecture-type].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
nginx-module-fastly-nxp_34-1300_arm64.debpackage version as follows:
base-name
nginx-type
NGXINX+ Version
fastly-build-number
architecture-type
file-type
nginx-module-fastly
NGINX Plus R34 1300 ARM64 DEB
Node.js
Download the latest version of the Node.js module package or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the file name of the module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every module package version is
sigsci-module-nodejs.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF module.
file-type: the type of file.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name]-[package-version].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
sigsci-module-nodejs-2.1.2.tgzpackage version as follows:
base-name
package-version
file-type
sigsci-module-nodejs
2.1.2 TGZ
Pivotal Platform & Pivotal Web Services (PWS)
Download the latest version of the Pivotal Platform and Pivotal Web Services module package or follow these steps to download a specific version:
Navigate to the package downloads site. The Pivotal Platform and Pivotal Web Services module directory appears.
Click the version of the module that you want to use.
Click the file name of the module package version that you want to download. The file names are comprised of the following elements:
base-name: the type of package. The base name for every module package version is
sigsci-cloudfoundry.
package-version: the version of the Next-Gen WAF module.
file-type: the type of file.
The elements are assembled as follows:[base-name]-[package-version].[file-type]
For example, you can break down the
sigsci-cloudfoundry-0.1.4.tgzpackage version as follows:
base-name
package-version
file-type
sigsci-cloudfoundry
0.1.4 TGZ