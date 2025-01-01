Reverse proxy deployment
These articles describe the reverse proxy deployment options.
Deploying the Next-Gen WAF as a reverse proxy allows you to host the WAF directly on your local environment without having to make changes…
Read more »
The Next-Gen WAF agent can be configured to run as a reverse proxy allowing it to interact directly with requests and responses without…
Read more »
Support is available for the Envoy Proxy via builtin Envoy gRPC APIs implemented in the sigsci-agent running as a gRPC server. Envoy v…
Read more »
You can configure the Next-Gen WAF agent as a proxy for gRPC traffic to allow inspection of protobuf-based gRPC messages ( Content-Type…
Read more »