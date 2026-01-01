  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF

Signals

These articles describe how to work with signals.

About signals
Signals are labels that describe requests. Requests are tagged with signals based on the logic of your active rules . Per our data storage…

Read more »
Configuring system signals
System signals are labels that we've created to describe important, identifiable request properties. The Next-Gen WAF uses them to track…

Read more »
Using system signals
The following information provides you with details about the various system signals: Long name: the name of the signal that you can use to…

Read more »
Working with custom signals
Custom signals are labels that describe request properties that you find important to track. The conditions for attaching a custom signal to…

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2026