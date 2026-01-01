Signals
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These articles describe how to work with signals.
Signals are labels that describe requests. Requests are tagged with signals based on the logic of your active rules. Per our data storage…
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System signals are labels that we've created to describe important, identifiable request properties. The Next-Gen WAF uses them to track…
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The following information provides you with details about the various system signals: Long name: the name of the signal that you can use to…
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Custom signals are labels that describe request properties that you find important to track. The conditions for attaching a custom signal to…
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