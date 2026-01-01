Signals
These articles describe how to work with signals.
Signals are labels that describe requests. Requests are tagged with signals based on the logic of your active rules . Per our data storage…
System signals are labels that we've created to describe important, identifiable request properties. The Next-Gen WAF uses them to track…
The following information provides you with details about the various system signals: Long name: the name of the signal that you can use to…
Custom signals are labels that describe request properties that you find important to track. The conditions for attaching a custom signal to…
