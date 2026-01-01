About signals

Signals are labels that describe requests. Requests are tagged with signals based on the logic of your active rules. Per our data storage policy, the type of signals that requests are tagged with help determine which individual request data is stored and available in the web interface. Using our control panels, you can find and search for requests that have been tagged with a specific signal.

Limitations and considerations

Custom signals are only included with the Professional and Premier platforms or as part of certain packaged offerings. The platform you have purchased dictates where you can monitor signals for a site (also known as workspace) via our control panels:

Platform Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Essentials Signals page Security > Next-Gen WAF > Signals page Professional Monitor > Signals Dashboard Security > Next-Gen WAF > Signals page Premier Monitor > Signals Dashboard Security > Next-Gen WAF > Signals page

How signals work

When requests are made to your web application, the Next-Gen WAF agent uses your active rules to identify which requests need to be tagged with a signal and then tags them with the appropriate signal. The system then counts the number of requests that get tagged with a particular signal during one minute periods and makes this data available via time series graphs.

Signal type (e.g., attack, anomaly, informational, custom) determines what individual request data is stored and available in the control panel. For example, we store data from all requests that are tagged with the SQLI system signal because SQLI is an attack signal. We don't store individual request data for requests that haven't been tagged with a signal.

Types of signals

There are two main types of signals: