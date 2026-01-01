Thresholds
These articles describe how to configure attack thresholds and site alerts (also known as signal thresholds).
Threshold configurations cap the number of times requests from the same source (i.e., IP address or client) can exhibit defined…
Attack thresholds are a type of threshold configuration that caps the total number of attack signals that can be seen from an IP address…
Site alerts (also known as signal thresholds) are a type of threshold configuration that you can create to monitor and handle requests…
