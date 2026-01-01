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Configuring site alerts (signal thresholds)

Site alerts (also known as signal thresholds) are a type of threshold configuration that you can create to monitor and handle requests from IP addresses that contain specific signals. A site alert (signal threshold) outlines:

  • the criteria that must be met for an IP address to be flagged. For example, flag an IP address when there are 25 SQL Injection attack signals in 1 minute.
  • how to handle requests from IP addresses that are flagged. You can either log subsequent requests or block subsequent requests containing attack signals from the IP address.
  • how long to block or log subsequent requests from flagged IP addresses.

Limitations and considerations

When working with site alerts (signal thresholds), keep the following things in mind:

  • Accounts are limited to 50 site alerts (signal thresholds) per workspace (site).
  • Site alerts (signal thresholds) are considered custom rules for purposes of packaged entitlement limitations.
  • If you've been assigned an observer role (or the user or billing role), you cannot configure site alerts (signal thresholds).
  • You can block all requests from IP addresses that have been flagged for events using request rules with the Site Flagged IP (SITE-FLAGGED-IP) anomaly signal. However, it is not included with the Essential or Professional platforms.

Adding site alerts (signal thresholds)

To create a site alert (signal threshold), follow the instructions for the control panel that you use to access the Next-Gen WAF.

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Signals.
  3. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Menu icon to the right of the workspace name and select a workspace.

  4. Click the document icon Document icon next to the appropriate signal.

  5. Click Add signal threshold.

    add a signal threshold to the Tor Traffic signal

  6. Fill out the Add signal threshold form as follows:

    • In the Name field, enter a descriptive name for the signal threshold.
    • In the Threshold field, enter how many requests containing the signal should be detected before the IP address is flagged.
    • From the Interval menu, select the number of minutes during which signals from the IP address are counted to determine if the threshold has been met.
    • Under When an IP hits the threshold, select whether the threshold should log a sample of subsequent requests from the IP address or block subsequent requests containing attack signals from the IP address. If you selected an anomaly signal from the Signal menu, then you will only be able to log subsequent requests from the IP address. If you're on the Essential platform and selected a CVE signal from the Signal menu, you can only block subsequent requests.
    • From the Duration menu, select how long the IP address should be flagged. By default, IP addresses are flagged for 24 hours. You can set a custom duration by selecting Custom and then setting a duration.
    • Leave the Notifications checkbox selected to send an external notification (e.g., email and Slack) when the signal threshold is triggered. Deselect the checkbox to not send any external notifications.
    • Click the Status switch to enable the signal threshold.

  7. Click Add signal threshold.

Editing site alerts (signal thresholds)

To edit a site alert (signal threshold), follow the instructions for the control panel that you use to access the Next-Gen WAF.

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Signals.
  3. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Menu icon to the right of the workspace name and select a workspace.

  4. Click the document icon Document icon next to the appropriate signal.

  5. Click the Configuration tab and then the Thresholds tab.

  6. Click the pencil Pencil icon to the right of the signal threshold that you want to edit.

    edit the signal threshold for the Tor Traffic signal

  7. Fill out the Edit signal threshold form as follows:

    • In the Name field, enter a descriptive name for the signal threshold.
    • In the Threshold field, enter how many requests containing the signal should be detected before the IP address is flagged.
    • From the Interval menu, select the number of minutes during which signals from the IP address are counted to determine if the threshold has been met.
    • Under When an IP hits the threshold, select whether the threshold should log a sample of subsequent requests from the IP address or block subsequent requests containing attack signals from the IP address. If you selected an anomaly signal from the Signal menu, then you will only be able to log subsequent requests from the IP address. If you're on the Essential platform and selected a CVE signal from the Signal menu, you can only block subsequent requests.
    • From the Duration menu, select how long the IP address should be flagged. By default, IP addresses are flagged for 24 hours. You can set a custom duration by selecting Custom and then setting a duration.
    • Leave the Notifications checkbox selected to send an external notification (e.g., email and Slack) when the signal threshold is triggered. Deselect the checkbox to not send any external notifications.
    • Click the Status switch to the On position to enable the site alert or the Off position to disable the site alert.

  8. Click Update signal threshold.

Deleting site alerts (signal thresholds)

To delete a site alert (signal threshold), follow the instructions for the control panel that you use to access the Next-Gen WAF.

  1. Fastly control panel
  2. Next-Gen WAF control panel
  1. Log in to the Fastly control panel.
  2. Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Signals.
  3. From the workspaces bar, click the menu Menu icon to the right of the workspace name and select a workspace.
  4. Click the document icon Document icon next to the appropriate signal.
  5. Click the Configuration tab and then the Thresholds tab.
  6. Click the trash Trash icon next to the signal threshold that you want to delete and then Delete signal threshold.

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