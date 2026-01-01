Tutorials and demos
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Hands-on tutorials and demonstrations for the Next-Gen WAF.
Learn how to deploy Fastly's Next-Gen WAF using the Fastly Terraform provider. This guide applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel.
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Learn how to deploy Fastly's Next-Gen WAF using the Signal Sciences Terraform provider. This guide appliese to Next-Gen WAF customers who cannot access the WAF using the Fastly control panel.
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After setting up the Next-Gen WAF, we recommend testing your setup by running attack tooling against your website to verify that attack…
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Pass requests to Fastly's Next-Gen Web Application Firewall (Next-Gen WAF) from Compute code and make decisions based on the analysis response.
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