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Tutorials and demos

Hands-on tutorials and demonstrations for the Next-Gen WAF.

Deploying Next-Gen WAF with the Fastly Terraform provider
Learn how to deploy Fastly's Next-Gen WAF using the Fastly Terraform provider. This guide applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel.

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Deploying Next-Gen WAF with the Signal Sciences Terraform provider
Learn how to deploy Fastly's Next-Gen WAF using the Signal Sciences Terraform provider. This guide appliese to Next-Gen WAF customers who cannot access the WAF using the Fastly control panel.

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Testing with attack tooling
After setting up the Next-Gen WAF, we recommend testing your setup by running attack tooling against your website to verify that attack…

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Using Next-Gen WAF with Compute
Pass requests to Fastly's Next-Gen Web Application Firewall (Next-Gen WAF) from Compute code and make decisions based on the analysis response.

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