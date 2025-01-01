About the My Profile menu

This guide only applies to customers with Signal Sciences accounts or with Signal Sciences accounts that are linked to Fastly accounts. If you only have a Fastly account, check out our information about profile and security settings in the Fastly control panel instead.

The My Profile menu provides you with access to your personal profile information and settings as determined by the role you have been assigned. The My Profile menu also provides you access to your personal API access tokens for using the Signal Sciences API and a way to log out of the web interface.

Before you begin

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about each of the pages you'll encounter there.

The My Profile menu appears at the far right of the corp navigation bar.

About the My Profile menu for linked accounts

If you have a Signal Sciences account that is linked to a Fastly account, your menu looks like this:

Depending on the roles and permissions assigned to you, you can use this menu to:

manage profile and security information about your account for your linked Signal Sciences and Fastly accounts

subscribe to alerts about site activity and security patches

view and manage the personal API access tokens associated with your account

log off or sign out of your account

About the My Profile menu for Signal Sciences accounts

If you only have a Signal Sciences account, your menu looks like this:

Depending on the roles and permissions assigned to you, you can use this menu to:

Looking to change the name or email address associated with your Signal Sciences account? If you only have a Signal Sciences account or if you have both a Fastly account and a Signal Sciences account that share the same email address, you must contact support to change your name or password.

Subscribing to alerts

You can elect to be notified via email about certain corp and site integration activity (e.g., a weekly summary of site activity and the release of CVE virtual patches). Select the checkbox next to the subscription and then click Update subscriptions to start receiving email notifications. For a more extensive list of alerts to subscribe to, check out our mailing list integration.

What's next

Dig deeper into details about all areas of the web interface controls.

