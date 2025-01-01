Integrations
These articles explain how to work with integrations to notify you about activity within your corps (also known as accounts) and sites (also known as workspaces).
Cisco Threat Response (CTR) is a tool used by incident responders that aggregates data from various Cisco security products like AMP for…
Events Feed Our Datadog event integration creates an event when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address. Adding a Datadog integration Log in to…
Our generic webhooks integration allows you to subscribe to notifications for certain activity on the Next-Gen WAF. Adding a webhook From…
With the Signal Sciences plugin for HashiCorp Vault, you can use Vault to manage the keys for your agents. Vault is an identity-based…
You can set up external channels or integrations to notify you when select Next-Gen WAF activity occurs. There are two types of integrations…
Our JIRA issue integration creates an issue when IP addresses are flagged on the Next-Gen WAF. Adding a JIRA issue integration JIRA issue…
Our mailing list integration allows you to receive email notifications for certain activity on the Next-Gen WAF. Adding a mailing list…
Our OpsGenie issue integration creates an alert when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address. Adding a OpsGenie integration Create an API…
Our PagerDuty issue integration creates an incident when the Next-Gen WAF flags an IP address. Adding a PagerDuty integration PagerDuty…
Our Slack message integration allows you to be notified when certain activity occurs on the Next-Gen WAF. Adding a Slack message integration…
With the VictorOps Alert integration, notifications are sent to Splunk On-Call, formerly known as VictorOps, anytime activity occurs (e.g…
The generic webhook integration enables you to export notifications for certain activity on Signal Sciences directly to Sumo Logic…
Our Microsoft Teams (Workflow) integration allows you to be notified when certain activity occurs on the Next-Gen WAF. Adding Teams…
