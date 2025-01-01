  1. Home
  2. Guides
  3. Next-Gen WAF
  4. Using the Next-Gen WAF

Sites (workspaces)

These articles describe how to work with sites (also known as workspaces).

About sites (workspaces)
A site (also known as a workspace) is a single web application, bundle of web applications, API, or microservice that the Next-Gen WAF can…

Read more »
Managing sites (workspaces)
You can add, edit, and delete sites (also known as workspaces). Adding sites (workspaces) To add a site (workspace), follow these steps…

Read more »
Using site (workspace) dashboards
Dashboards provide collections of metrics about sites (also known as workspaces) represented as cards on the Site Overview page. There are…

Read more »
Fastly
© Fastly 2025