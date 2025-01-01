About sites (workspaces)
A site (also known as a workspace) is a single web application, bundle of web applications, API, or microservice that the Next-Gen WAF can protect from attacks. Sites (workspaces) contain various configurations that determine how Next-Gen WAF agents process incoming requests. These configurations enable request logging and blocking and define what type of requests should be allowed, logged, or blocked.
Every site (workspace) belongs to a corp (also known as a corporation or account). A corp (account) is a company hub for managing all sites (workspaces), account access permissions, and corp-level (account-level) configurations. Account access is authenticated against a corp (account) and members can be included from different sites (workspaces).
When defining the scope of your site (workspace), consider how you want to compartmentalize data, rules, and account access. For example, you may want to create sites (workspaces) based on an environment type (e.g., development, staging, and production) or region (e.g., APAC, EU, and US). Read our Managing sites guide for more information.
Monitoring your site (workspace)
You can monitor the traffic and performance of your site (workspace). For example, you may want to:
- view high-level site (workspace) metrics organized into multiple dashboards. You can access these dashboards from the Next-Gen WAF control panel or Fastly control panel.
- reference a list of individual requests that have been tagged with signals. You can access this list from the Next-Gen WAF control panel or Fastly control panel.
- track IP addresses that have been or will be flagged soon or review a historical record of all flagged IP addresses within the last 30 days. You can track IP addresses by accessing the Monitor menu in the Next-Gen WAF control panel or the Events page in the Fastly control panel.
- view a summary of the status and performance of the agent. Note that this feature is only available to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.