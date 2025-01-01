About sites (workspaces)

A site (also known as a workspace) is a single web application, bundle of web applications, API, or microservice that the Next-Gen WAF can protect from attacks. Sites (workspaces) contain various configurations that determine how Next-Gen WAF agents process incoming requests. These configurations enable request logging and blocking and define what type of requests should be allowed, logged, or blocked.

Every site (workspace) belongs to a corp (also known as a corporation or account). A corp (account) is a company hub for managing all sites (workspaces), account access permissions, and corp-level (account-level) configurations. Account access is authenticated against a corp (account) and members can be included from different sites (workspaces).

When defining the scope of your site (workspace), consider how you want to compartmentalize data, rules, and account access. For example, you may want to create sites (workspaces) based on an environment type (e.g., development, staging, and production) or region (e.g., APAC, EU, and US). Read our Managing sites guide for more information.

Monitoring your site (workspace)

You can monitor the traffic and performance of your site (workspace). For example, you may want to:

Related content