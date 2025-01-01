Managing sites (workspaces)

You can add, edit, and delete sites (also known as workspaces).

Adding sites (workspaces)

To add a site (workspace), follow these steps:

By default, your corp (also known as account) has a limited number of sites (workspaces). If you need more, contact support for assistance.

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the corp navigation bar, click the Corp Manage menu and then select Sites. Click Add site. In the Display name field, enter a friendly name for the new site. The display name determines how the site is listed on the Site Overview page and the site select selector menu. In the Short name field, enter a short name for the new site. The short name is used in URLs and the API (e.g., https://dashboard.signalsciences.net/corps/SHORT-NAME/ ).

Editing sites (workspaces)

To edit a site (workspace), follow these steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the corp navigation bar, click the Corp Manage menu and then select Sites. Click the name of the site that you want edit. Fill out the fields on the Name form as follows: In the Display name field, enter a friendly name for the site. The display name determines how the site is listed on the Site Overview page and the site select selector menu.

field, enter a friendly name for the site. The display name determines how the site is listed on the Site Overview page and the site select selector menu. In the Short name field, enter a short name for the site. The short name is used in URLs and the API. Click Update. Click the Agent Configurations tab. Fill out the Agent Configurations form as follows: From the Agent mode menu, select the agent mode for the site.

menu, select the agent mode for the site. From the IP anonymization menu, select Disabled to not anonymize IP addresses or select Enabled to convert IP addresses into anonymized IPv6 addresses.

menu, select to not anonymize IP addresses or select to convert IP addresses into anonymized IPv6 addresses. In the Client IP headers area, add a header by clicking Add header and then entering the name of the header in the Header field. Remove a header by clicking Delete header to the right of a header name.

area, add a header by clicking and then entering the name of the header in the field. Remove a header by clicking to the right of a header name. In the Blocking response code field, enter a site default blocking response code. All blocking actions will return the site default blocking response code unless a different response code is specified in a rule. Supported response codes are 301, 302, and 400-599.

field, enter a site default blocking response code. All blocking actions will return the site default blocking response code unless a different response code is specified in a rule. Supported response codes are 301, 302, and 400-599. (Optional) If you entered 301 or 302 in the Blocking response code field then, in the Redirect URL field, enter the absolute or relative URL of the redirect location. See Using redirect custom response codes. Click Update. Click the Users tab. Manage the users assigned to the site.

Deleting sites (workspaces)

If you've been assigned the role of owner (superuser), you can delete sites (workspaces) in your corp (account).

Limitations and considerations

A site (workspace) cannot be deleted if it:

is the site (workspace) you are currently accessing in the control panel

is the last site (workspace) remaining for the corp (account)

has users that aren't members of any other sites (workspaces)

If you would like to delete a site (workspace) meeting any of the conditions listed above, reach out to our support team.

Deleting a site (workspace)

To delete a site (workspace), follow these steps:

Next-Gen WAF control panel Fastly control panel Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the corp navigation bar, click the Corp Manage menu and then select Sites. Click the name of the site that you want to delete. Click Delete site. Review the warnings associated with deleting a site and select I understand the consequences of deleting a site. Click Delete.

