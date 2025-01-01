Using advanced client-side detections
The advanced client-side detections feature allows you to detect sophisticated bots that leverage headless browsers such as headless Chrome. You can enable this feature by adding a lightweight JavaScript snippet to your website's HTML.
Once enabled, this feature feeds detections into the
SUSPECTED-BOT.HEADLESS,
SUSPECTED-BAD-BOT.HEADLESS, and
CLIENTSIDE-COOKIE-VALID system signals. To identify that a browser has run the JavaScript, the
_fs_cd_cp_<RANDOM STRING> cookie is issued from the customer domain.
Prerequisites
To use advanced client-side detections, you will need the Bot Management product at either the Professional or Premier platform level (it is not available for the Essential platform).
Enabling advanced client-side detections
To enable advanced client-side detections for your website, add the following line within the
<head> section of your HTML:
<script src="/_fs-ch-1T1wmsGaOgGaSxcX/assets/script.js"></script>
Ideally, this line will be placed above all other scripts in your HTML.
script.js to another name of your choosing. The script name must end in
.js.