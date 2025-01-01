  1. Home
Alerts

These articles provide basic information about the Alerts feature.

About alerts
The Alerts feature lets you set configuration rules, also known as alert definitions , that define the conditions that should trigger an…

How alerting works
The Alerts feature displays a notification in the Fastly control panel and sends messages to your custom integrations (e.g., Slack…

Managing alert definitions
An alert definition is a configuration rule that defines when an alert should be triggered and how notifications should be handled…

Managing alert integrations
Alert integrations are external channels that receive notifications when alerts are triggered. When creating an alert definition , you…

