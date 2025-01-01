Alerts
These articles provide basic information about the Alerts feature.
The Alerts feature lets you set configuration rules, also known as alert definitions , that define the conditions that should trigger an…
The Alerts feature displays a notification in the Fastly control panel and sends messages to your custom integrations (e.g., Slack…
An alert definition is a configuration rule that defines when an alert should be triggered and how notifications should be handled…
Alert integrations are external channels that receive notifications when alerts are triggered. When creating an alert definition , you…
