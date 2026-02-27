Alert notification payloads

Datadog notifications use the Datadog Events API format. The payload varies based on whether the notification is for a firing observability alert, a resolved observability alert, or an audit log alert event.

{ "title" : "Title with prefix indicating notification type" , "text" : "Notification body with details and a link to view in Fastly" , "priority" : "normal" , "tags" : [ "Tag values describing the notification" ] , "alert_type" : "error | success | info" , "source_type_name" : "Fastly" , "aggregation_key" : "Alert definition ID (observability alerts only)" }

For example, this is a Datadog notification that was sent when the origin bandwidth exceeded 100Mbps:

{ "title" : "[FIRING] all_bandwidth high on critical origins" , "text" : "Triggers when origin bandwidth exceeds 100Mbps



Value: 125Mbps

Threshold: 750000000

Evaluation period: 5m



View graph: https://manage.fastly.com/observability/alerts/history/def_XyZ9kL3mN8pQ2vR7wB4tJ?id=hist_A7bC2dE9fG3hJ8kL5m" , "priority" : "normal" , "tags" : [ "fastly:alerts" , "alert_type:origins" , "metric:all_bandwidth" , "service_id:svc_M4nP7qR2sT9vW3xY8zA" ] , "alert_type" : "error" , "source_type_name" : "Fastly" , "aggregation_key" : "def_XyZ9kL3mN8pQ2vR7wB4tJ" }

When that same alert resolves:

{ "title" : "[RESOLVED] all_bandwidth high on critical origins" , "text" : "Triggers when origin bandwidth exceeds 100Mbps



Value: 95Mbps

Threshold: 750000000

Evaluation period: 5m



View graph: https://manage.fastly.com/observability/alerts/history/def_XyZ9kL3mN8pQ2vR7wB4tJ?id=hist_A7bC2dE9fG3hJ8kL5m" , "priority" : "normal" , "tags" : [ "fastly:alerts" , "alert_type:origins" , "metric:all_bandwidth" , "service_id:svc_M4nP7qR2sT9vW3xY8zA" ] , "alert_type" : "success" , "source_type_name" : "Fastly" , "aggregation_key" : "def_XyZ9kL3mN8pQ2vR7wB4tJ" }

For an audit log alert event: