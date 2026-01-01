Getting started with alerts

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The Alerts feature lets you set configuration rules, known as alert definitions, that determine when an alert should trigger and how notifications should be handled. You can create alerts for observability metrics (changes in service performance and traffic) and for audit log activity (changes made to your services, workspaces, and account).

About alerts

An alert definition is a configuration rule that defines when an alert should be triggered and how notifications should be handled. The specifics of what you configure depend on the alert type. Fastly supports two alert types:

Observability metrics alerts trigger on CDN performance metrics. You set the scope (all services aggregated or a single service), one or more metrics, the trigger type (a threshold alert or a percentage change), the threshold conditions, and an evaluation period during which the metric is evaluated to determine if the conditions have been met.

trigger on CDN performance metrics. You set the scope (all services aggregated or a single service), one or more metrics, the trigger type (a threshold alert or a percentage change), the threshold conditions, and an evaluation period during which the metric is evaluated to determine if the conditions have been met. Audit log alerts trigger on account audit log events. You set the activity type (CDN service activity, Compute service activity, Next-Gen WAF workspace activity, or account activity), the event type for that activity, and the scope. Scope options depend on the activity and event type combination. Some allow "all," "any," or a specific selection.

For both alert types, you then choose the notification channels (integrations) that should receive alert messages. The same integration can be used by multiple alert definitions.

Before you begin

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about the details you'll encounter here.

Also, be sure to review the limitations and considerations for using Alerts.

Quick start

Start by creating an alert integration and then creating an alert definition that uses it. This quick start walks through creating an email integration and an observability metrics alert that fires when your service returns more than 1,000 5XX responses in a five-minute window. For details on other integration types, alert types, scopes, and trigger conditions, check out our Managing alert integrations and Managing alert definitions guides.

First, create an email integration to receive alert notifications:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Alerts > Integrations. Click Add alert integration. From the Integration type menu, select Email. Fill out the integration details as follows: In the Name field, enter a name for the integration (for example, Alert notifications ).

field, enter a name for the integration (for example, ). In the Email field, enter the email address that should receive alert notifications.

field, enter the email address that should receive alert notifications. In the Description field, enter a description of the integration. Click Save integration. An email asking you to confirm the address you entered in the Email field is sent to the email address you entered. Navigate to the relevant email account, open the confirmation email from Fastly, and click Confirm email address.

Next, create an alert definition that uses the integration:

Go to Observability > Alerts > Definitions. Click Add alert definition. In the Alert type area, select Observability metrics. Fill out the Details area as follows: In the Name field, enter a name for the alert (for example, High 5XX errors ).

field, enter a name for the alert (for example, ). In the Description field, enter a description of what the alert tracks. Fill out the Conditions area as follows: From the Scope controls, leave All services (aggregated) selected.

controls, leave selected. From the Metric menu, select status_5xx .

menu, select . From the Alert type controls, leave Threshold selected.

controls, leave selected. From the Evaluation type menu, select Above (one minute) .

menu, select . In the Threshold field, enter 1000 .

field, enter . From the Evaluation period menu, select 5 minutes . In the Notifications area, from the Integrations menu, select the integration you created in the previous procedure. Click Save Alert. The alert appears on the Alert definitions page and begins evaluating immediately. When the alert fires, you'll receive a notification at the email address you confirmed.

Accessing the Alerts pages

To access the pages associated with the Alerts feature, go to Observability > Alerts.

The Alerts menu contains links to the following pages:

Overview: where you can view a historical feed of alerts that are firing and that have been resolved.

where you can view a historical feed of alerts that are firing and that have been resolved. Definitions: where you can view and manage alert definitions.

where you can view and manage alert definitions. Integrations: where you can view and manage alert integrations.

What's next

Read about how alerting works, then check out example observability metrics alerts and create alert definitions.