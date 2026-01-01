Monitoring alert activity

The Overview page of the Alerts feature summarizes alert activity across all alert types, including observability metrics alerts and audit log alerts. Use it to review how many alerts fired over time, which alert definitions and services triggered the most alerts, and which alerts have been resolved.

Before you begin

Be sure you know how to access the web interface controls before learning about the details you'll encounter here.

The Overview page displays data only after at least one of your alert definitions has fired. If you haven't created an alert definition yet, check out our Getting started with alerts guide.

Accessing the Overview page

To access the Overview page, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Alerts > Overview. (Optional) From the Time range menu, change the default time range for the displayed metrics.

About the Overview metrics

The Overview page displays the following metrics and areas:

Alert volume: a bar chart of the total aggregate count of all unique alerts fired on each day. Hover over a bar to display the count for each alert type that fired on that day.

a bar chart of the total aggregate count of all unique alerts fired on each day. Hover over a bar to display the count for each alert type that fired on that day. Top 5 firing alerts: the five alert definitions with the highest aggregate trigger count within the selected time range, ranked from highest to lowest, each with a trend line of its recent trigger activity.

the five alert definitions with the highest aggregate trigger count within the selected time range, ranked from highest to lowest, each with a trend line of its recent trigger activity. Top 5 services impacted: the five services with the highest volume of triggered alerts within the selected time range, ranked from highest to lowest, each with a trend line of its recent triggered alert activity.

the five services with the highest volume of triggered alerts within the selected time range, ranked from highest to lowest, each with a trend line of its recent triggered alert activity. Resolved alerts: resolved alerts aggregated into expandable summary cards, grouped by alert definition by default. You can also group the cards by service or switch to a flat list.

Each one combines alerts from all alert types.

What's next

Learn how to manage alert definitions and alert integrations.